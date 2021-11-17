Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two Christchurch locations of interest visited four times

A person in Christchurch has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google

The Ministry of Health has released two new Christchurch locations of interest after a person in Canterbury tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier today, 180 cases were announced in Auckland, four in Northland, five in Waikato, seven in Lakes district and one in Canterbury.

The Eastgate Countdown was visited twice by a person infected with Covid-19.

The supermarket was first visited on Saturday, November 13, between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

It was then visited two days later on Monday, November 15, between 11.30am and 12pm.

Eastgate Shopping Centre in Linwood was also visited twice, first on Saturday between 3.15pm and 3.45pm, then on Monday from 11.30pm to 12pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest during the specified time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

A number of locations of interest in Te Kuiti and Te Awamutu have also been released.

• Fresh Choice Te Awamutu: Tuesday, November 9 between 4.34pm and 5pm

• Countdown Te Awamutu: Wednesday, November 10 between 3.57pm and 4.15pm

• Fresh Choice Te Awamutu: Wednesday, November 10 between 4.06pm and 4.20pm

• New World Te Kuiti: Wednesday, November 10 between 7.10am and 8.35pm and Friday, November 12 between 3.45pm and 5pm

• McIndoe Group Te Kuiti: Thursday, November 11 between 1.50pm and 2.30pm



• Farmlands Te Kuiti: Thursday, November 11 between 1.55pm and 2.30pm

• PlaceMakers Te Kuiti: Thursday, November 11 between 2.15pm and 3pm

• Applianceplus Otorohanga: Thursday, November 11 between 2.55pm and 3.40pm



• Paper Plus Te Kuiti: Saturday, November 13 between 10.35am and 11.10am

Health officials are asking anyone who visited these locations during the specified times to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

Currently there are 171 active cases of Covid-19 in Waikato.

There are 88 cases in hospitals around the country today, down from 91 yesterday. Seventeen are in North Shore, 27 in Middlemore, 38 in Auckland, one in Waitakere and Whangarei and four in Waikato.