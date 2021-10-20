Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Traveller to Hawke's Bay tests positive on return to Waikato, likely infectious while travelling

October 21 2021 There are 102 Covid-19 cases in the community today - the highest daily number since the coronavirus pandemic hit our shores last year.

A traveller to Hawke's Bay from Waikato who has tested positive for Covid was likely infectious in the Hawke's Bay community, the Ministry of Health says.

One of Thursday's Covid-19 cases was person who had been given an exemption to travel to Napier on Friday, October 15.

They then returned a positive test once they returned to Waikato.

Their "infectious" period included the time they were travelling, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said in a daily press conference on Thursday.

Two of the Waikato case's close contacts in Hawke's Bay returned negative day 6 tests on Thursday afternoon.

One of the case's close contacts lives in Napier and the other lives in Wairoa but was visiting Napier on the Friday the traveller was in the city.

The two contacts would also have day 12 test next Wednesday, a Ministry of Health spokesman said.

No cases of Covid were reported in Hawke's Bay on Thursday.

The Waikato case was asymptomatic when they entered and left Hawke's Bay. A Ministry of Health spokesman said:

"The person travelled to Hawke's Bay the day prior to developing symptoms.

"We know that people can be infectious for up to 48 hours before symptoms develop, hence why we contact trace back 48 hours from symptom onset.

"Some people remain asymptomatic (or have very mild symptoms) throughout, but can still potentially infect others."

The Waikato case is now isolating at home.

The spokesman reminded Hawke's Bay to "be kind".

Wairoa District Council mayor Craig Little said he knew the close contact in Wairoa and believed the man had done "everything right".

"He'd been double vaxxed, he isolated straightaway and tested negative."

He said the Ministry of Health were notified and he was deemed "a low-risk" case.

"This individual did nothing wrong, and the fact he tested negative should be a motivation for all the people out there who are still thinking about not getting then vaccination."

He said he wasn't aware of any locations of interest in Wairoa at the present time.

Hawke's Bay DHB medical officer of health Nick Jones thanked the close contacts identified in Hawke's Bay for following public health advice and "doing the right thing".

Jones said investigations continued and people should keep an eye on the Ministry of Health's Locations of Interest page, which would be updated if any locations in Hawke's Bay were identified.

"The DHB would also actively share any new information to ensure the public were well informed.

"It is reassuring negative results have been returned at the six day mark which is good news.

"However, today's news is a timely reminder for Hawke's Bay residents to continue to follow level 2 Covid advice when out and about."

He urged people to get vaccinated.

"It remains your best protection against Covid-19 and I strongly urge people unvaccinated to get protected and get it done."

Nationwide there were 102 Covid cases in the community on Wednesday - the highest daily number since coronavirus hit NZ shores last year.

Hospital numbers are also at their highest - 46 people were on a ward or in ICU on Thursday.

Ninety-four cases are in Auckland and eight are in Waikato, Bloomfield said.

Case numbers have hopped around in recent days, with 94 cases on Tuesday - the highest daily number since the pandemic began - and 60 yesterday.

Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP Meka Whaitiri said while no one wanted Covid-19 to come to Hawke's Bay, the community had been preparing for this and she was confident the individuals involved had followed the correct procedures.

She said contact tracing was "critical" but vaccination remained the best form of defence.

Low vaccination rates in parts of the region, particularly around Māori communities remained a concern, she said.

"That's what's kept me up at night."

She urged anyone with symptoms to isolate at home and get tested, and follow other MoH advice.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck said the entire region was working together to keep Covid out, as evidenced this Super Saturday.

"But we must keep focusing on protecting our communities and keep vaccinating."

She said 82 per cent of people in HB had at least one dose of the vaccination and she thanked them for their vaccination efforts.

"Super Saturday was an enormous success, and alongside the lives saved, it reminded us that we are still a team.

"While Super Saturday was a fantastic effort, the job is not done yet. "

She said vaccinations helped slow the spread by making people less likely to catch Covid and less likely to pass it on to others.

"On Friday, we will set out the new Covid Protection Framework, a plan to continue to protect New Zealanders from the virus in a highly vaccinated environment."