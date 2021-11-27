Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Today's numbers as positive case in Hawke's Bay, Omicron variant spreads

New Covid-19 variant Omicron was recently identified in South Africa and is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. Video / AP

A new Covid-19 case has been discovered in Hawke's Bay as New Zealand health officials closely monitor the spread of the Omicron variant across Europe.

The Ministry of Health will be providing a statement on today's community case numbers around 1pm. The Herald will have the numbers as soon as they are released.

The Hawke's Bay DHB confirmed a new case was detected late last night and the person was now self-isolating. The person tested positive as part of routine surveillance swabbing when they visited Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department in Hastings after feeling unwell.

A number of exposure events and locations - including the emergency department - had been identified where close contacts could be identified, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Just before 1pm on Sunday, the Ministry announced the first three Hawke's Bay locations of interest:

* Lick this Ice Cream Parlour, Napier, Sunday November 21, 2pm-3pm

* Pak'nSave Napier, Thursday, November 25, 8.30pm-10pm

* Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, Hastings, Saturday November 27, 4.15pm-5.15pm

Emergency department staff were wearing PPE and none have been stood down as a result, the ministry said.

"The public health team has identified close household contacts who are all now isolating. Further interviews with the positive case and testing for all close and wider contacts will continue today," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, booster vaccinations will be available throughout the country from tomorrow.

While the priority is still getting people fully vaccinated, healthcare, border workers and kaumātua who have been fully vaccinated for six months or more can now get their boosters, Director General Ashley Bloomfield said today.

"Vaccination is the best protection against Covid-19. Booster doses will be available free for anyone in New Zealand aged 18 or older who has completed their two-dose course more than six months ago," Bloomfield said.

DHBs are working hard to reach those who were in the early priority groups of the vaccine rollout, particularly border and healthcare workers, older Māori and Pacific people, and those in Aged Residential Care (ARC).

"People will be able to access boosters in New Zealand, whether they received their earlier doses here or overseas," Bloomfield said.

"The Pfizer vaccine will be used for boosters, regardless of which vaccine was used for earlier doses. There's no need to rush to get the booster. The science shows fully vaccinated people remain really well protected from infection, and from being seriously ill if they do get Covid-19. There is plenty of existing stock of the Pfizer vaccine in New Zealand and this will not run out."

Meanwhile, the ministry is keeping an eye on the global response to the potentially more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19, which has been linked to a number of cases in South Africa.

Britain has tightened its international border and mask-wearing requirements after two Omicron cases were detected there, and in Australia it is feared passengers on board a flight into Sydney from southern Africa, who tested positive, could be infected with the variant.

It is being reported that Pfizer will update its vaccine within 100 days if the Omicron variant is found to be resistant to its current vaccine.

Nine southern African countries are being added to the New Zealand Government's very high risk countries list: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique.

It means only Kiwi citizens can travel to New Zealand from those countries and will have to stay a full 14 days in MIQ and undergo testing. The newer MIQ model of seven days in managed isolation and three days at home for other returnees will continue.

Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Iran, Japan, Thailand and the United States have also restricted travel from the southern Africa continent, in response to warnings over the transmissibility of the new variant — against the advice of the World Health Organisation.

There are reports of cases of the variant among travellers in Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong.

But back in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health remains confident.

"We remain in a good position to minimise the impact of any new variants with isolation and routine testing of international arrivals," it said yesterday.

Yesterday there were 145 new cases reported across Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Canterbury.

Two cases reported in Ruakaka, Northland yesterday will be officially added to today's case numbers.

Anyone in Ruakaka with symptoms – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get a test. A pop-up testing site is continuing to operate at the Ruakaka Racecourse over the weekend.

A pop-up testing centre is at Ruakaka Racecourse this weekend after two cases were reported there yesterday. Photo / Adam Pearce

There were 13 cases in Waikato, four in Bay of Plenty and one in Canterbury.

A patient who was in their 80s died at Auckland City Hospital yesterday, and 77 infected others remain in hospital care.

A total of 92 per cent of eligible people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health had issued more than 2.1 million My Vaccine Passes, which Aucklanders were mandated to use from Thursday in order to get a haircut.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce how the roll-out of the new traffic light Covid-19 framework will affect regions from next week.