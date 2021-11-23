Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases, traffic light system explained by Chris Hipkins, Ashley Bloomfield

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will give further updates on the Covid response today as the country prepares to enter the new traffic light system on December 3.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more guidance on the traffic lights system was due this week, including advice specific to sectors such as retail, schools and sporting events.

Hipkins and Bloomfield will host a press conference from the Beehive at 1pm, which you can watch live here.

From tomorrow hairdressers in Auckland can reopen using appointments to trial the new vaccination certificate system.

All staff must be vaccinated, and they can only accept vaccinated customers.

COVID LATEST:

* Fears unvaxxed Kiwis could download, use other people's vaccine passes

* Disposable masks trump cloth, experts say

* Mt Maunganui student tests positive for Covid, school to stay open

* Did ex-Health Minister turn blind eye to Pfizer's meeting request?

* Claire Trevett: Govt's quick-draw 'no jab, no job' law comes at a price

* Richard Prebble: Lockdown is NZ's biggest public policy failure

Meanwhile an increasing number of primary school-aged children and younger are contracting Covid, as the total number of active cases in this country's Delta outbreak approaches 5000.

There are 4828 active cases of Covid in New Zealand - and 36 per cent of them are aged 19 or under.

Close to one in five - 18.5 per cent - of cases are in children 9 years old or younger, up from 12.7 per cent at the start of September.

Parliament is sitting in urgency to rush through the law changes needed to allow businesses to implement the vaccines certificate system.

That law change includes allowing businesses to require staff to get vaccinated if they work in roles where they interact with the public.

Workplaces considered high-risk include hospitality, events, gatherings, close contact businesses and gyms - mandates are expected to cover about 40 per cent of the workforce overall.

Ministers have also signalled that more details on the easing of international borders and MIQ requirements are expected soon. Hipkins and the PM have dampened down any expectation of changes ahead of Christmas, saying easing will be done in progressive steps from the first three months of next year.

Hipkins told RNZ yesterday that while the transtasman bubble was not likely to resume in the same form as before, he would expect to see a lot more travel between the two countries from next year.

On Monday, Ardern announced the country would move to the traffic light system on December 3.

Auckland will start off at the most restricted "red" setting, because of the ongoing community outbreak. The settings for most other regions will not be announced until November 29, when Cabinet reviews vaccination rates.

Ardern has promised Cabinet would be "pragmatic" if a region's rates of fully vaccinated people were getting close to the 90 per cent mark but it was likely lower vaccinated regions, especially if they were also summer hotspots, would be at red.

Details on what it will take for Auckland to move from red to orange were not likely this week.

Hipkins told RNZ that the Government would look at case numbers, rate of hospitalisation, contact tracing capability, and the nature of communities the cases are in.

More details will be revealed next week.

"At this point, when we move to red it opens things up quite substantially in Auckland, and we do have to be aware that with that opening up comes additional risk. So we need to see what that does in terms of transmission and so on.

"What we don't want to do is get to the point where we move too fast and end up with an outbreak that we then couldn't get back under control."

Cases were at a "manageable level", and needed to stay that way, Hipkins said.