Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases, Taranaki cluster emerges including 11 cases at one school

Aucklanders are set free, hundreds of police set to lose their jobs and a new study reveals more on Omicron in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders have spread their wings and are now free to head into all corners of the country as new cases continue to emerge outside the city.

Taranaki DHB today confirmed there are "a number of positive Covid-19 infections" linked to the Eltham case at the weekend.

There are 11 Covid cases in one small South Taranaki school as the region battles a burgeoning outbreak.

It comes after two new cases were revealed in Eltham and Hāwera last night.

The cases are expected to be officially released by the Ministry of Health as part of its 1pm statement today.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says 11 cases are linked to Eltham Primary School and all are in the same class.

So far, there are no adults yet infected, but Nixon says he is expecting the number to rise.

There is also one case in Hāwera which Nixon was informed of. That case is connected to the Eltham cluster.

"There's a big feeling of apprehension around the town at the moment. We're in orange, but people have started to social distance and take their own precautions. People are pretty worried," Nixon said.

His understanding is the original Eltham case announced over the weekend has still not been linked to any other case either in Taranaki or elsewhere in the country.

Eltham Primary School, which has a roll of about 150 students, is now closed for the remainder of the year. Yesterday was the school's final day, with students coming together for a Christmas performance, posted to the school's social media pages.

Steffy Mackay, an Eltham-based South Taranaki District Councillor, confirmed she had been informed of 11 cases at the one school in South Taranaki, with a number of probable cases also in the community.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who is based in South Taranaki and a leader within Te Runanga o Ngāti Ruanui, said this morning there are "over a dozen" cases in the town.

"About a third of the population were tested over the weekend, and as a consequence of that, last night we received news we have multiple cases, combined totalling over a dozen," Ngarewa-Packer said.

The MP is currently in the town conducting saliva testing alongside other Ngāti Ruanui volunteers.

Delta is continuing to pop up around the country, with Auckland still recording the majority of cases, followed by the Waikato.

Yesterday, there were 80 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, including 51 in Auckland, 21 in Waikato, seven in Bay of Plenty and one in Lakes.

Te Kuiti continues to be a concern for local leaders with 11 of the region's 21 cases stemming from there.

Last week Maniapoto Māori Trust Board chair Keith Ikin posted a video on Facebook urging people in the community to follow the rules and isolate if required as they desperately try to prevent further spread of the virus in the rural community.

He said the King Country was currently the epicentre of the virus and wanted people to understand the substantial risk they are putting others at if they continue to ignore health advice.

Throughout the outbreak there have also been multiple cases in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō, Manawatū, Blenheim and Christchurch.

Of the 62 people in hospital with Covid yesterday, 12 were in North Shore, 20 in Auckland, 26 in Middlemore, two in Waikato and two in Tauranga. There were four people in ICU or HDU.

A Canterbury case was also announced yesterday and is expected to be included in today's official count.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously warned more cases are expected to pop up around the country once Auckland's border lifts.

The traffic out of Auckland this morning was relatively free-flowing, but the roads are expected to get busier as schools finish for the year and Christmas draws near.

The Government has also launched an advertising campaign asking people to come up with an isolation plan in case a family member does contract the virus.