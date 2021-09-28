Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases, infected person at Auckland mall two days ago

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Health officials are poised to give the latest update on the country's Covid situation - and reveal whether or not community case numbers in Auckland continue to go down.

Director-general of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, will join Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins at the media update at 1pm today. You can watch the press conference live here.

It has emerged today that a person infected with Covid-19 was at an Auckland shopping complex two days ago.

The Ministry of Health has revealed one location of interest today.

A person with the virus was at the Kelston Mall in West Auckland on Monday afternoon for half an hour.

The affected time is between 2pm and 2.30pm.

The Kelston mall has a number of businesses within it, including a Countdown supermarket, a petrol station, cafe and a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

A woman walks past the Grand Millennium MIQ hotel in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Today's update comes after the last few days have seen the number of community cases in Auckland starting to drop each day.

Eight new people were identified as community cases in yesterday's update. The day before, 12 community cases were announced and on Monday, 18 community cases were revealed.

All of yesterday's cases were in the Auckland region - including four people in Upper Hauraki who have tested positive for the virus but who are in the same household.

A total of 965 people in Auckland caught up in the outbreak have since recovered, as have all 17 people who came down with the virus in Wellington.

Fourteen people with Covid-19 are getting treatment in hospitals around the city - two people at North Shore Hospital, six at Auckland City Hospital and six at Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland.

Of those patients, three people are being cared for in intensive care units or high dependency units.

Four Covid cases were also identified at the border in recent arrivals carrying out their mandatory 14-day managed isolation period. One of those people, a traveller from Cambodia via Singapore, is considered a historical case.

Vehicles turn up to a vaccination drive-thru at the Ranui Pacific Islanders Presbyterian Church in West Auckland today. Photo / Alex Burton

Locations of interest

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has not released any new locations of interest since Monday, when only one place linked to an infected person was announced.

That was the 77 Convenience Store at 103 Victoria St West, in the Auckland CBD opposite the Sky Tower.

The shop is connected to a person who was in the vicinity of it for six hours between 1pm and 7pm on Thursday, September 16.

The infected person is not a staff member, the shop's management has confirmed.