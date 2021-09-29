Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 'I would expect this number to continue,' Professor Baker says of 45 cases

September 29 2021 There are a "sobering" 45 new Covid cases in the community today, including 12 unlinked 'mystery' cases. All of today's cases are in Auckland.

September 29 2021 There are a "sobering" 45 new Covid cases in the community today, including 12 unlinked 'mystery' cases. All of today's cases are in Auckland.

Two of the country's leading epidemiologist says today's high Covid-19 case numbers are simply the result of Auckland moving down alert levels which has seen more contact between people.

And Professors Michael Baker and Michael Plank says it's likely case numbers could remain high - and also the stark possibility that Auckland would likely remain at level 4 for some time yet.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 45 new Covid cases today and said it was the largest number in some time.

Thirty-three were household or close contacts of existing cases and weren't infectious in the community, while 12 were from two households.

Bloomfield said the high number was expected given the number of contacts that had been identified in the past. Twelve cases were also unlinked but for six some links were visible.

Some were working in essential businesses during their infectious period.

Baker said he didn't want to be alarmist and he would like to see two or three days straight with a high number of cases before determining it was a trend.

Where to get a vaccination in Auckland - without a booking

However, he had been commenting for the past week about the likelihood of case numbers increasing if Auckland dropped an alert level.

"I have been talking for the past week about the problem of this long tail which has indicated ongoing transmission that we haven't been able to stop.

"It means there's cases out there in the community so inevitably, moving from alert level 4 down to alert level 3 allows more transmission from those remaining cases into the wider community."

Baker said it takes about a week for a change in alert levels to realise as there are still infected people in the community.

"When you change alert levels, you're always looking backwards in time of seven to 10 days.

"People at alert level 3 they start getting exposed, then you have the incubation period of five days and then you have to get sick enough to get tested, then you have an overnight test, a week later we finally see that [number].

"We might see the numbers just keep on climbing from now on.

"I would not regard this as a blip but this is the way we are going now. I would love to be proven wrong."

He said although it was yet a trend, there was still potential for a move up in alert levels.

University of Canterbury modeller Professor Michael Plank said the surge in today's cases could be the first signs of the alert level change and if so could mean Auckland is stuck at alert level 3 for some time yet.

Professor Michael Plank. Photo / Supplied

Plank said it could just be a "blip" due to the large number of household contacts being tested on the same day, but it was also possible it was the start of the impact of alert level 3 coming through in the case numbers.

Because some of these cases had been at work as it meant there was a higher risk the virus could spread thread it through workplaces and into other parts of the community. he said.

‌

Plank warned moving to level 2 while there was still this level of community transmission would likely lead to a rapid increase in cases resulting in hospitalisations, which meant Auckland could be stuck at alert level 3 until it got its vaccination rate much higher.

Although he admitted it would be a "hard sell, it was also possible Auckland could go back into level 4 if the Government tried to give elimination another crack and go "much harder".

Whereas level 3 might be enough to keep the outbreak in check and prevent it from growing really quickly.