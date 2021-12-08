Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases, health officials investigate GP issuing fake vaccine exemptions

Recordings taken during a Newshub undercover operation showed Girouard issuing medical certificate exemptions to people who did not fit the exemptions criteria. Video / Newshub

As health officials are poised to give an update on the country's Covid situation and the ongoing fight to contain it, authorities are investigating a doctor who has been caught handing out fake medical certificates as vaccine exemptions.

The Ministry of Health is expected to release the latest Covid community case numbers and hospitalisations in a statement to media at 1pm.

Meanwhile, a popular make-up shop in downtown Auckland has been identified as a high risk location of interest, with people who were there being told to self-isolate immediately.

Anyone who was at Sephora Queen St, 152 Queen St, last Thursday, December 2, is advised to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

The store was exposed to a Covid infected person between 10.17am and 2.15pm that day.

Anti-vax GP issuing fake vaccination exemption certificated

Health officials authorities are now investigating after Canterbury GP Dr Jonie Girouard was snapped providing her patients with fake medical certificates to be used to get out of getting the Pfizer vaccine.

The health ministry is now investigating the claim, which was brought to light after a Newshub reporter went undercover. There are now signs that Police will be involved soon.

The NZ Medical Association chairman, Dr Alistair Humphrey, said that on the face of it, it looked to be fraudulent practise.

"I think there's a strong case to be answered here for fraud and I think the Police should be investigating," he told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning.

The only doctor in the country who can give such an exemption at this point is the Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Times of Covid: People who feel sick are urged to get a Covid test immediately. Photo / Brett Phibbs

And employers were warned that anyone who provides a note from a doctor should look out for the official letterhead belonging to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 90 new cases of Covid were identified in the community in yesterday's update and were reported in parts of Auckland, Waikato, Northland, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and the in the Nelson-Tasman district.

No new cases were found in Hawke's Bay, Mid-Central, Whanganui or the Canterbury region. A border-related case picked up in the Southern DHB area remains under investigation, as of yesterday.

Of the new cases, 74 people are fighting the virus in hospital - the majority of them (71 people) in Auckland - and there are six infected people in an intensive care or high-dependency unit.

The average age of Covid patients in hospital is 51 years old.

Health authorities also announced that a staff member at the Ellerslie Gardens Aged Residential Care facility, in Auckland, had tested positive for the virus.

Testing was carried out on residents and staff as part of what officials called the outbreak management plan at the facility.

"Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Auckland DHB staff are supporting the residents and staff at the privately-owned facility," a ministry statement said.