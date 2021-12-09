Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shuts down Facebook commenter during live video

Jacinda Ardern was doing a live video on Facebook when she decided to address a comment on her livestream. Photo / Facebook

It's been a long year and it seems everyone's patience is wearing a little thin.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern snapped at a Facebook user during a livestream yesterday, reminding people that, if they don't like what they're seeing, they can just keep on scrolling.

During the live video, Ardern answered questions from viewers and, at one point, addressed criticism from a commenter, who criticised mandating of vaccines for adults.

"Over you. Over your mandate. People are suffering from your poor choices. Merry Xmas Aotearoa," the Facebook user wrote.

Ardern, who doesn't often respond to the negative comments she gets during livestreams, decided to address the woman directly in the video.

"Um, Amanda. Sorry you're over me. But you don't have to stay on my Facebook Live if I'm bothering you," the Prime Minister said.

"I'm sure there are many other things you could do with your time if you find this irritating," she added.

Ardern then continued answering viewers' questions regarding Covid cases and vaccine numbers.

The livestream was one of the many Ardern has done in recent months to check in with Kiwis on the Government's Covid strategy.

During yesterday's video, she also shared the news the Government had purchased 60,000 doses of the new Covid-19 anti-viral drug.

She said the exciting thing about anti-virals is that is "incredible" the scientific community has been able to produce a drug that can treat Covid-19.

"What the early evidence suggests is that this particular drug, if taken between three to five days of the onset of your symptoms, can reduce down severe illness and hospitalisation.

"It's fantastic for New Zealand."

The Prime Minister then took the time to answer questions from viewers, specifically regarding the proposed introduction of Covid-19 vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds.

She said politicians don't make the decision about whether it is rolled out for children, and said they are still waiting to hear back from the expert advisory group with their final view.

Medsafe also need to approve its use.

When questioned about whether the Government would mandate the vaccine for children, she said "absolutely not".

"It's not something we do. Once we receive the advice on vaccines for kids, of course then we would support or encourage, but not mandates."