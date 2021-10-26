Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases, Govt decision on Waikato alert level, Auckland schools

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will reveal whether parts of Waikato will face longer in alert level 3 at a 1pm press conference.

He will also reveal when the Government wants Year 1 to 10 students in Auckland to return to school.

He was also expected to announce Cabinet's decisions around shorter MIQ stays for overseas returnees, but that has now been pushed back to later in the week.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield will also reveal the latest case numbers.

Yesterday there were 79 community cases, including four in Waikato - all of which were expected and linked.

Six cases in Waikato remain unlinked, and two bakeries were added as locations of interest in Tokoroa. They were visited by the case who spent the night in Tokoroa before flying to Blenheim from Rotorua Airport.

Waikato is in its fourth week at level 3, which is in place until the end of today at least.

That is likely to be extended unless public health officials believe they have a ring around all of the cases, both detected and undetected.

Much of that will depend on how likely they think the unlinked cases will be resolved, and whether they believe they already know all of the close contacts.

Vaccination coverage is also a factor. The first dose coverage of eligible people living in the Waikato DHB region is 85 per cent, while the second dose coverage is 68 per cent.

Hipkins has previously cautioned about sending Year 1 to 10 students in Auckland back to school, given that most of them cannot be vaccinated because they are under 12.

That has called into question whether they will return to the classroom at all this year.

Developmental paediatrician Dr Jin Russell has outlined a number of measures that can be implemented to reduce the risk of school spread.

The greatest risk of transmission is from adult to child, rather than child to child.

This risk will be reduced with the Government's mandate for education workers to be fully vaccinated, though they have until November 15 to get a first dose, and until January 1 to get a second dose.

Russell has also stressed the importance of ventilation and filtration in classrooms, noting the use of 51,000 air filters in Victoria.

Hipkins has previously said it's not viable to install air filters in 35,000 classrooms in New Zealand because it would cost millions of dollars to do something that, in some circumstances, is better achieved with open doors and windows.

He has previously said he expected more face mask use in educational settings, at least in the short term.

Parts of Waikato have been in alert level 3 for just over three weeks, following cases filtering out of Auckland and infecting people in Hamilton, Raglan and the Te Awamutu area.