Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases as Aucklanders get ready to escape the city

People out and about in Takapuna last week after an end to lockdown restrictions on dining in at restaurants. Photo / Alex Burton

There are 63 new Covid community cases today ahead of an expected rush of Aucklanders leaving the city this week for the first time in four months.

The Ministry of Health will release the latest case numbers and locations in a media statement at 1pm.

It comes as the nation is close to having 90 per cent of its eligible population double-dosed with the Pfizer jab and as case numbers in Auckland have trended down.

However, with all of Auckland operating under the traffic light system for one week, health officials will be keeping a close eye on case numbers to see if they are about to rise given residents have been in close proximity in bars, restaurants and gyms.

Aucklanders will be able to travel out of the city on mass for the first time since August on Wednesday, December 15.

Aucklanders have been getting back into regular life, and soon they will be rushing out of the city to holiday also. Photo / Michael Craig

Yesterday, there were 95 new community cases: 75 in Auckland, 11 in Waikato, five in the Bay of Plenty, one in the Lakes DHB region, one in Nelson-Tasman, and two in Canterbury.

Two people also died in hospital with Covid.

One person died at Middlemore Hospital, and the second patient had been admitted to Auckland City Hospital, the Ministry of Health said.

The first patient's family had requested no information be publicly provided about the person, while the second patient's case has been referred to the Coroner.

The two deaths bring the country's Covid death toll to 46.

There are 56 people in hospital: 13 at North Shore, 16 at Auckland, 24 at Middlemore, one in Waikato, one in Tauranga and one in Nelson-Marlborough.

Of those hospitalised, 30 are unvaccinated or ineligible to be vaccinated. Twelve people are partially immunised. Nine are fully immunised (meaning they got their second dose at least seven days before their infection was detected). Another two cases' vaccination status is unknown.

Four people are in intensive care: two at Middlemore, one at Auckland and one at North Shore Hospital.

The patients' average age is 51.

'Cautiously optimistic' ahead of Auckland break out

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said health officials were "cautiously optimistic" about case numbers.

"We're seeing it is on a downward trend. There has been a very significant decline in case numbers and we look to see that continue over the next week ahead of Auckland's boundary coming down," he said.

"As low a number of cases as possible in Auckland is great ahead of our reopening, because it just means the pool of potential cases that we might see outside of Auckland will be much, much smaller."

Vaccination numbers high

A total of 89 per cent of eligible Kiwis are now fully vaccinated; 94 per cent have had at least one Pfizer dose.

Just 325 people need to get their first jab in the Whanganui DHB area to reach the first-dose milestone of 90 per cent.

Tairāwhiti DHB needs just 266 more people to get their first vaccination to reach 90 per cent first-doses.

Reluctance to have Auckland visitors

It comes as some people in regional New Zealand are uncomfortable at having Aucklanders visit their districts for fear of bringing and spreading the virus with them.

The Ōpōtiki District Council is among those backing calls from local iwi leaders to try to block Aucklanders from travelling to the district when the city's boundary relaxes on Wednesday.

"We are remote, most people are more than three hours from the nearest hospital, and we have a lot of vulnerable and elderly in our communities," Ōpōtiki councillor Louis Rapihana said.