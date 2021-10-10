Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Today's case numbers as Cabinet meets to discuss alert level changes

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

Today's Covid case numbers are expected to be lower than yesterday, but hopes of restrictions easing in affected regions are subdued ahead of the Government's announcement this afternoon.

The Ministry of Health is providing an update on new cases in the community at 1pm.

These are the last figures Cabinet will consider before meeting to consider changes to alert levels.

Then at 4pm the post-Cabinet press conference will feature Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Aucklanders will be updated on whether or not they can move into phase two of the Government's three-step plan to ease level 3 restrictions in the city.

Cabinet is also reviewing restrictions for Northlanders - who are at alert level 3 until Wednesday - and Waikato residents, under alert level 3 restrictions until midnight tonight.

Daily cases in Auckland and Waikato continue to climb while contact tracers scramble to determine the exact movements of an infected person who travelled across Northland, who is not complying with authorities.

It was also revealed today that there are three Covid cases inside Auckland's Mt Eden prison.

The Herald has confirmed there were two inmates who had been placed in the prison's dedicated "Echo" wing - then a third infected person arrived at the remand prison at the weekend.

There were almost 100 new cases in the community over the weekend - 34 on Saturday and 60 on Sunday, including 56 in Auckland and three in Waikato. One person living near Katikati who was reported to be infected has now returned a negative test.

South Seas staff at the 'Rally Your Village' vaccination drive in Otara, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Herald understands a Covid-19 case recovering in hospital in Palmerston North is an Auckland truck driver who tested positive and has been isolating. He is among 26 people battling the virus in hospital, and seven of those are in ICU.

A total of 61 per cent of Saturday's cases were infectious in the community and 41 out of yesterday's 60 new cases were yet to be epidemiologically linked.

But Health Minister Andrew Little told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning that he expected numbers to "look better" today.

Meanwhile, Ardern said a Covid-positive person who travelled to Northland remains unco-operative with authorities about their movements, despite police now being involved. A second woman has been contacted but not located.

It emerged this morning that infected person stayed at the Kingswood Manor Hotel in Whangārei on the night of Sunday October 3. There are 362 exposure events involving 250 locations, in the latest update to the Ministry's list of locations of interest.

New locations added this morning include supermarkets in Papakura, Mt Roskill and Three Kings.

The Prime Minister has also indicated she will address concerns about children returning to school after the holidays this afternoon. There have been calls for healthcare workers, teachers and supermarket workers to be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

A record number of Pfizer vaccine doses were administered among Māori on Saturday, and the highest amount of second doses were administered nationwide on Friday.

On Friday 67,189 second doses were administered, and 10,283 doses for Māori on Saturday.

‌

Auckland is currently in phase one of an easing of restrictions in alert level 3, in which a maximum of 10 people from two households can gather outside. The Government will review this today, to determine whether Auckland can move into phase two.

In phase two, outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people are permitted, and retailers and public facilities can open.