Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Three MIQ escapes, woman still on the run

Three people have escaped from managed isolation facilities overnight in two separate incidents - and one person is believed to be still on the run.
The Herald understands police are still looking for a woman who escaped MIQ security.
In a separate incident, two men escaped from the Holiday Inn at Auckland Airport which is being used as a quarantine facility. They were arrested shortly after.
One man has been charged with escaping from an Auckland MIQ facility yesterday.
The man, 26, has been charged with intentionally failing to comply with a Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.
He is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.
The maximum penalty is six months imprisonment and a $4000 fine.
Managed isolation facilities are currently full, meaning some Covid cases have been asked to self-isolate at home.
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment - which runs MIS facilities, says it will issue a statement shortly.