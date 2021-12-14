Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Three doctors suspended from practising amid misinformation probe

Photo / Hush Naidoo Jade Photography, Unsplash

By RNZ

Three doctors have had their practising certificates suspended as they are investigated for allegedly spreading Covid-19 misinformation.

The Medical Council said Dr Peter Canaday, Dr Emanuel Garcia, and Dr Matthew Shelton are unable to practise while they are investigated.

Council chair Dr Curtis Walker said there was no place for anti-vaccine messages in a medical professional's practise, or on their social media accounts.

He said the council took the matter incredibly seriously and acted after it was informed about the doctors.

The trio have appealed the council's decision to the District Court - their appeals are due to be heard next year.

