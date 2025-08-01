“I don’t feel like I can ever relax for fear of something bad happening.
“There’s nothing really to stop him from just showing up ... he’s done it before.”
The assault was the latest and most serious in a series of violent incidents Erueti has notched up over the past 10 years, leaving a frustrated judge asking; “What is it that will make Mr Erueti stop harming people?”.
The 39-year-old appeared in the Hamilton District Court for sentencing last week for breaching a protection order, intentional damage, driving while disqualified and assault with a weapon - a car.
Stuthridge held firm, seeking home detention so that he could complete the rehabilitative Tai Aroha programme.
‘None of this should have happened’
Judge Clark told Erueti it was important the victim’s impact statement was read out to the court so people could hear about “the long-term negative effects on this family and everyone is suffering because of you, Mr Erueti, and the choices that you made”.
As for Erueti’s letter to the court, Judge Clark said it mainly revolved around him rather than the harm he’d caused others.
“There’s only so much weight I can give to Mr Erueti’s background when he has so often victimised others.
“Mr Erueti has an unimpressive history of violence.
“I am now told that the set of offending from 2021 refers to the same victim, and that simply makes things worse.”