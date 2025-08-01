Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chad Erueti drove car into victim, pinning her against retaining wall

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chad Erueti was jailed after hitting his ex-partner with his car. Photo / 123rf

Chad Erueti was jailed after hitting his ex-partner with his car. Photo / 123rf

After turning up at his former partner’s house unwanted, and repeatedly being asked to leave, Chad Lionel Erueti eventually drove off in his car.

He got to the end of the road, turned around and drove into his former partner, pinning her against a retaining wall.

It left the woman

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save