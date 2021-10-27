Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Three Auckland locations visited by infected people three days ago

There were 74 Covid cases in the community today, as the Government revealed a tentative plan for primary school children to return to classes on November 15. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A supermarket, chemist and gas station in Auckland were visited by people with Covid-19 three days ago.

A total of 30 locations of interest or exposure events were identified by health officials yesterday.

No new locations or exposure events were identified in the ministry's first daily update today.

Authorities have, however, signalled that they are looking into any potential locations of interest linked to two people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch overnight.

The latest anyone with Covid has been in and around the community was on Monday, Labour Day, when three Auckland locations were visited by infected members of the public.

Labour Day Monday exposure events

• Chemist Warehouse Henderson: 5 Vitasovich Ave, Henderson

• Pak'nSave Sylvia Park: 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington

• Mobil Blockhouse Bay: 262 Blockhouse Bay Rd, Avondale / Blockhouse Bay

Chemist Warehouse Henderson, visited by a Covid positive person on Monday, is located at The Boundary shopping precinct in West Auckland. Image / Google

A person infected with Covid-19 was at the Chemist Warehouse Henderson, in West Auckland, on Monday morning between 8.56am and 9.15am.

Anyone who was there at the same time is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and get tested if any Covid symptoms start to show.

A shopper with the virus was at the Pak'nSave Sylvia Park supermarket on the same day between 12.45pm and 2.15pm.

While the Mobil Blockhouse Bay gas station has also been linked to a person who has tested positive for Covid on Monday night. The person was there for 15 minutes between 8pm and 8.15pm.

People who were at either the supermarket or gas station are being told the same advice - monitor your health for a fortnight and get tested if Covid symptoms develop.

Pak'nSave Sylvia Park has been linked to a person with Covid there on Monday. Image / Google

Mobil Blockhouse Bay was visited by a person with Covid on Monday night. Image / Google

"Stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

Health authorities continue to urge people to check the locations of interest list on its website regularly; especially if they are an essential worker.