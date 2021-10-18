Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 'The public shaming isn't on'; neighbours of North Shore party speak out

Video posted to Instagram shows a wild party on Auckland's North Shore under alert level 3. Video / Supplied

Neighbours of a wild North Shore party involving young influencers and models are calling for the public shaming to stop.

About 50 people partied till the early hours of Sunday morning at a large rental property in Redvale, a rural area north of Albany on Saturday night.

A pre-party was also held on the roof of the central Auckland building, Sugartree, which drew complaints from neighbours.

The building manager confirmed to the Herald the property manager was investigating and speculation is rife the tenants involved could be evicted.

Models, Charlie Wilson of Verano Management and Jaydn McCarthy of KAM Talent, have today both been dropped by their respective agencies.

Videos of the party, some of which have subsequently been deleted, show an apartment packed with at least 50 young adults drinking, dancing and kissing, with some gyrating together on a table.

The Herald visited the scene of the North Shore party today.

While many of the neighbours who called police on Saturday night were frustrated at the actions of those who attended, one man said it was a matter best left for authorities to handle.

"I don't think people should be naming and shaming them. They should be slapped with a fine and that should be the end of it.

"There's a huge number of people who are upset about it but they are taking it out on these guys and that's not right".

The neighbour called police twice on Saturday night about the party, once using the 111 line, but he said they never turned up.

It's not the first time a large party has been held at the rural property.

Neighbours said one in July involved hundreds of people, including high school students.

There were at least 10 cars at the house today.

An older lady living there said she was at work during the party while a man said he was there but couldn't comment.

When asked if people were vaccinated he said yes but wouldn't give any more detail.

Several other residents were angry police appear to have not done anything about the party while it was happening.

The Herald is aware of at least six complaints to police, some of which were to 111 while others were via the Covid breaches line and reporting forms.

They started as early at 8pm and continued until about 2am.

One woman said there were about 40 to 50 people there early on. As the night wore on the noise got worse.

"It was just the girls screaming off the balcony and the music which was so loud."

She said it was "disappointing" the partygoers chose to break the rules.

"I'm not impressed. Everyone is doing hard work to get Covid under control.

"I think there should be something (done), it should be more than just a slap on the wrist. I understand we have been in lockdown for ages but there's no need for it, you are putting everyone at risk".

Another resident reported the party at about 2am.

"There were girls screaming up and down the driveway and road.

"When I saw them I was like 'oh they are just wasted, they are shitfaced'."

She too was frustrated by their lack of respect for lockdown rules.

A police spokesperson said a patrol did attend the property but didn't get there until after 4am when "the majority of the partygoers had since left".

"Multiple 105 reports have also been received in relation to video footage posted on social media.

"This footage is being reviewed and police are looking at enforcement options available for this matter.

"Police are disappointed this event went ahead given it is not permitted under the current restrictions."

The party has not only drawn the ire of Aucklanders and other Kiwis but also director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Bloomfield told TVNZ today that the scenes on Saturday night were "disappointing", especially to those who have been following the rules.

He also labelled the actions of those who attended the party as "blatant".

"It must be very disappointing for others in Auckland because they've been doing the hard yards for a couple of months," said Bloomfield.

To those who flouted the rules, he had a simple message: "Just don't. It's not going to help, and it's not going to help Auckland come down out of the alert level 3 restrictions sooner."

The modelling agencies of both Wilson and McCarthy were also unimpressed.

Kim Tian of KAM Talent said they were "shocked to hear what had happened over the weekend" involving Jaydn McCarthy.

"This irresponsible and reckless act has consequences. We do not condone his behaviour at all and have removed him from our agency as of today. We no longer represent this person."

Verano said they were "aware of the current situation regarding one of our creators and are in the process of dealing with it".

"Thank you to those who alerted us to the incident.

"We are no longer representing @chxrlieWilsonn. We do not condone the events of the past 24 hours by anyone involved."

Several of those involved have since apologised, however one said everyone was being "so f****** annoying".

She asked to be left alone, asking responders to "tune the f*** out".

"We'll be back on level 2 soon .. you guys aren't even thinking properly.

"Do you know what you're saying to me, do you hear yourself? ... you're saying that to yourself. You're gonna get arrested."