Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Te Awamutu locations of interest join list of Covid exposure events

October 20 2021 The number of new Covid-19 cases dropped to 60 today but Dr Ashley Bloomfield warns that infections are likely to keep rising. Fifty-six of the new cases are in Auckland and four are in Waikato.

New locations of interest have been identified in the Waikato town of Te Awamutu.

Six new locations or exposure events linked to people with Covid-19 have been released by the Ministry of Health early this afternoon - three of them being in Te Awamutu.

12.20pm update

• BP Connect Counties: 76 Edinburgh St, Pukekohe Hill, South Auckland

• Westside Superette: 7 West St, Pukekohe, South Auckland

• Fresh Choice Te Awamutu: 39 Rewi St, Te Awamutu

• College Superette: 943 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu (twice)

• Countdown Westgate: Corner of Westgate and Fernhill Drive, Massey, West Auckland

All the Te Awamutu events happened last week.

A person who has tested positive for Covid visited the Fresh Choice supermarket on Rewi St on Tuesday, October 12, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

The College Superette, on Alexandra St in Te Awamutu, has two exposure events connected to it.

The first is recorded on the same day, last week on Tuesday, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm. The second visit was the next day, last Wednesday, also between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

The College Superette in Te Awamutu. Image / Google

The advice for those who were there at the same time is to monitor your health for 14 days after the day you were there and get a test if Covid symptoms start to show.

Those who were at the Countdown Westgate supermarket in Massey, West Auckland, last Thursday are being told about a Covid positive case who was there between 2pm and 4pm that day.

Two places in Pukekohe have also been added to the ministry's website.

A person with the virus was at the BP Connect Counties, on Edinburgh St, on Saturday morning between 9am and 10.30am.

An infected member of the public was also at the Westside Superette on West St, Pukekohe, between 9.15am and 10.50am that same day.

8.10am update

• Pak'nSave Mt Albert: 1173 New North Rd, Mt Albert, Auckland

A person who has tested positive for the virus was at the Pak'nSave Mt Albert supermarket last week on the evening of Thursday October 14. The affected time is between 5.20pm and 6.30pm.

Pak'nSave Mt Albert is now a location of interest. Image / Google

Shoppers who were there during that time are advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being there and to get a test if Covid symptoms develop.

Health authorities are expected to announce more locations of interest and exposure events after 94 cases were identified in the community yesterday.

West Auckland park removed from locations list

An exposure event at a West Auckland park has been removed from the list this morning, after members of the public were told to self-isolate for two weeks if they had been there on Friday night.

Shadbolt Park on Portage Rd, in New Lynn, was linked to at least one person with Covid who was there between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

The Ministry of Health urged anyone who was there in that hour to immediately self-isolate at home for 14 days, get a Covid test and record their visit so contact tracers could be in touch.

The nature of the park visit - whether it was an exercise class or a meeting between two households, for example - has not been made known.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told media at today's 1pm Covid update that further investigations found that those who were at the area were all known to each other and were now isolating.

Some locations visited by Covid-positive people are not added to the ministry's website as health officials and contact tracers have been in touch with everyone who was at a particular location at any given time.

The ministry has been approached for further information.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community was early on Monday evening, when a person was at Dunkin' Donuts on Universal Drive in Henderson, West Auckland.

Positive cases were in the community two days ago

Dunkin' Donuts on Universal Drive is located in a busy shopping complex in Henderson, West Auckland. Image / Google

• Dunkin' Donuts Henderson: 192 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland

• Countdown Lincoln Rd: 185 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland

• Clarks Beach store: 14 Seaway Rd, Clarks Beach, South Auckland

The infected member of the public was there between 5.37pm and 5.50pm that day.

Anyone who entered the shop during that time is told to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed. If Covid symptoms start to show, get a test.

The Countdown Lincoln Rd supermarket - just across the road from Dunkin' Donuts Henderson - has also been identified as a location of interest on the same day.

The Clarks Beach Store in Clarks Beach, South Auckland, has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

A person with the virus was in the supermarket for just under half an hour that day between 12.35pm and 1pm.

Shoppers are told to monitor their health for two weeks after the day of exposure and to get a Covid test if symptoms start to show.

At Clarks Beach, near the Manukau Harbour, a Covid-infected person was at a local store on Monday.

A person with the virus has been linked to Clarks Beach Store, at 14 Seaway Rd, between 11.45am and 1pm that day.

The same advice is also being given to affected members of the public - monitor your health for 14 days after being exposed and seek a test if any symptoms start to show up.