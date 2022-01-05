Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Tauranga retirement village worker tests positive

An employee has tested positive at Bob Owens Village in Bethlehem, Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

An employee has tested positive at Bob Owens Village in Bethlehem, Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

Almost 40 residents at a Tauranga retirement village are isolating in their rooms after an employee returned a positive rapid antigen test.

A team member who works in the care centre at Bob Owens Village in Bethlehem is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 before work yesterday.

The person is now waiting the results of a PCR test and is isolating at home, Ryman chief operations officer Cheyne Chalmers said.

"We immediately activated our response plan, which included closing our care centre.

"The 39 residents, as well as the staff within the unit where the team member worked, underwent rapid antigen tests and PCR tests yesterday.

"All rapid antigen test results for these residents and staff were negative.

"As an additional precaution, the residents are isolating in their rooms until we receive the additional PCR test results."

Other facilities in the village have been closed as a precaution also, Chalmers said.

The "resort-style" facilities include a bowling green, a village centre with an indoor swimming pool and spa, gymnasium, internal atrium, beauty and hairdressing salon, library, dining room, bar, lounges, shop and a movie theatre, the village website said.

"Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our residents and our team and we will be keeping residents and family members updated," said Chalmers.

Bob Owens Village is owned by Ryman Healthcare.

There are 17 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, including nine in the Bay of Plenty.

All are in the Tauranga area and all are linked to previously reported cases, the Ministry of Health said.