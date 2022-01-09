Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Tauranga festival, Rotorua bar listed as locations of interest

A number of businesses at Mount Maunganui have been listed as locations of interest. Photo / Alan Gibson

A number of businesses at Mount Maunganui have been listed as locations of interest. Photo / Alan Gibson

Anyone who attended a drum and bass music festival in Tauranga on Monday is being told to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms after the event was listed as a location of interest today.

Festivalgoers who attended the Netsky, Hybrid Minds, Montell2099, Friction, Holy Goof, Koven & more event at Wharepai Domain on January 3 from 2pm to midnight have been advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

Anyone who attended the event was considered a close contact, the Ministry of Health website said earlier today, but the listing has been "recategorised" this afternoon.

People who attended the festival and have symptoms develop, are advised to get a test and stay home until a negative test result.

Festivalgoers are urged to record their visit online or call Healthline so contact tracers can be informed.

The event has been listed as a location of interest today, along with a number of clothing stores and eateries in Mount Maunganui.

Locations of interest have also been listed in Tauranga, Taupō, West Auckland, Rotorua and Bulls today.

Anyone at the Village Sports Bar & Cafe in Ngongotaha, Rotorua on New Year's Day between 6.30 and 10.30pm is also considered a close contact of a case.

Any patrons at the establishment during these times is advised to self-isolate and test immediately, and then again on day five.

Paper Plane, Evolution Clothing, Lululemon, Astrolabe Brew Bar, Downtown Foodmarket and North Beach are Mount Maunganui locations of interest that were visited on January 5.

Anyone who was at these establishments at the same time is advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

If symptoms develop, people are urged to get a test and stay at home until a negative test result.

The same advice is being given to anyone who visited the Taupō Robert Harris cafe on January 6 between 11-12pm, Countdown and Bottle-O Hillsdene, both on Cameron Rd in Tauranga, on January 2 between 4-5.45pm.

Burger Foundry in the Papamoa Plaza has been listed as a location of interest on January 4 between 10.52am and 1pm, as well as McDonald's on Bridge St in Bulls on January 6 between 2.33 and 3pm.

It appears a staff member at Bendon in the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland was infected with the virus.

The store has been listed five times as a location of interest - on December 30 from 9.30am-4.30pm, December 31 from 8.30-5.30pm, January 4 from 9am-5.30pm, January 5 from 9-5.30pm and January 6 from 9-1pm.

Anyone at the store during these times is advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days and get a test if symptoms develop.

There have been 85 new community cases and 64 new cases identified at the border in the past two days, the Ministry said today.

There are 16 new cases in the Bay of Plenty over the past two days.

Thirteen of these cases are in Tauranga, and three are in the Western Bay of Plenty District. All cases are linked to previously notified cases.