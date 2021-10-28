Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Takeaway shops among new Christchurch locations of interest

4 minutes to read
October 28 2021 There are 89 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Eighty-three of the cases are in Auckland, four are in Waikato and two are in Christchurch. The Government will hold Christchurch at alert level 2.

NZ Herald

More locations of interest linked to positive Covid cases have been identified in Auckland, Christchurch and the Waikato region.

Two people from the same Christchurch household tested positive for the virus last night after one travelled to Auckland, arriving back in Christchurch about a fortnight ago.

Locations of interest include supermarkets, public transport routes, fast-food joints and dairies.

Health authorities continue to urge people to check the locations of interest list on its website regularly; especially if they are an essential worker.

Christchurch

The Mad Dairy Hornby

. Mon, Oct 18, 12.45pm-1.15pm.

Hornby Chinese Takeaways

. Mon, Oct 16 12.45pm-1.30pm

Gloucester & Stanmore Corner Dairy Linwood

. Wed, Oct 20 6.00pm-6.30pm

New World Bishopdale was visited by an infected person earlier this week. Photo / George Heard
Burger King Curletts Rd Sockburn. Mon, Oct 18, 4.30pm - 5.30pm
Supervalue Fendalton Village. Mon, Oct 18, 6.45pm- 7.45pm
Try's Bakery Islington. Wed, Oct 20, 7.30am- 8.30am
Caltex Blenheim Road Riccarton - Wed, October 20, 5.45pm - 6.15pm

Caltex Blenheim Rd in Riccarton is among new locations of interest in Christchurch. Photo / Hamish Clark
Pannell Discounter Wainoni. Tues, Oct 22 1.00pm-1.45pm
Kims Corner Dairy Bryndwr - Saturday, Oct 23 4.30pm- 5.15pm
New World Bishopdale. Mon, Oct 25, 11.30am-12.30pm
Kens Takeaways Bishopdale. Wed, Oct 27 4.00pm-5.00pm
Waimairi Takeaway Bryndwr. Sat, Oct 23 4.00pm-5.15pm.

Health officials are asking anyoine who visited any of the locations of interest in Christchurch to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

Waikato

Unichem Te Awamutu: 220 Bank St, Te Awamutu. Thur, Oct 21, 10.45am-11.35am
Pak'nSave Clarence Street Hamilton Lake. Thurs, Oct 21, 9.30am-11.30pm.

Anyone who visited either of these new Waikato locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

Auckland

New World Remuera• Pak'nSave Henderson. Thur, Oct 21, 5pm-7.30pm
Bus 901 fleet 1344 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd. Sat, Oct 16, 8.30am-8.47am
Bus 901 fleet 1340 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd. Sat, Oct 16, 11am-11.20am
Bus 901 fleet 1332 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd. Sat, Oct 16, 9am-9.20am

Bus 901 fleet 1346 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd. Sat, Oct 16, 12.30pm-12.50pm
Train Southern Line from Homai to Britomart. Tues, Oct 12, 4pm-5pm
Bus 901 fleet 1349 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd. Mon, Oct 18, 11am-11.20am
Bus 901 fleet 1334 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd. Mon, Oct 18, 10.30am-10.50am

Chemist Warehouse Henderson, visited by a Covid positive person on Monday, is located at The Boundary shopping precinct in West Auckland. Image / Google
Bus 361 Westfield Manukau City to Otara Library

. Mon, Oct 18, 12.30pm-1pm

Train Eastern Line fleet AM945 Britomart to Ōrākei

. Wed, Oct 20, 5.30am-5.41am

Unichem Bairds Pharmacy Otara: 3 Watford St, Otara

. Sun, Oct 24, 8.15pm-8.30pm

Train Eastern Line fleet Ama103 from Ōrākei to Britomart

. Thur, Oct 21, 2.30pm-2.46pm

Train Eastern Line fleet AMP945 from Ōrākei to Britomart• Train Eastern Line fleet AMT714 from Ōrākei to Britomart. Fri, Oct 22, 3.03pm-3.20pm
Chemist Warehouse Albany• Countdown Grey Lynn Mon, Oct 25, 10am-12pm
Pak'nSave Sylvia Park. Mon, Oct 25, 12.45pm-2.15pm
Mobil Blockhouse Bay. Mon, Oct 25, 8.00pm-8.15pm

Mobil Blockhouse Bay was visited by a person with Covid on Monday night. Image / Google
Pak n Save Mangere. Wed, Oct 12 1.30pm-2.15pm
West Liquor Westside. Sat, Oct 23 4.35pm-4.40pm
Countdown Mangere East. Sat, Oct 16 6.40pm-7.00pm
West Liquor Glendene. Tues, Oct 26 2.26pm-2.31pm
Manhattan Superette Glendene. Tue, Oct 26 2.59pm-3.05pm
Hepburn Superettee Glendene.Tue, Oct 26 3.05pm-3.10pm.

Anyone who travelled on the Bus 901 during the specified times must stay at home and get tested immediately as well as on day 5.