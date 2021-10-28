Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Takeaway shops among new Christchurch locations of interest

October 28 2021 There are 89 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Eighty-three of the cases are in Auckland, four are in Waikato and two are in Christchurch. The Government will hold Christchurch at alert level 2.

October 28 2021 There are 89 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Eighty-three of the cases are in Auckland, four are in Waikato and two are in Christchurch. The Government will hold Christchurch at alert level 2.

More locations of interest linked to positive Covid cases have been identified in Auckland, Christchurch and the Waikato region.

Two people from the same Christchurch household tested positive for the virus last night after one travelled to Auckland, arriving back in Christchurch about a fortnight ago.

Locations of interest include supermarkets, public transport routes, fast-food joints and dairies.

Health authorities continue to urge people to check the locations of interest list on its website regularly; especially if they are an essential worker.

Christchurch

•

The Mad Dairy Hornby

. Mon, Oct 18, 12.45pm-1.15pm.

•

Hornby Chinese Takeaways

. Mon, Oct 16 12.45pm-1.30pm

•

Gloucester & Stanmore Corner Dairy Linwood

. Wed, Oct 20 6.00pm-6.30pm

New World Bishopdale was visited by an infected person earlier this week. Photo / George Heard

• Burger King Curletts Rd Sockburn. Mon, Oct 18, 4.30pm - 5.30pm

• Supervalue Fendalton Village. Mon, Oct 18, 6.45pm- 7.45pm

• Try's Bakery Islington. Wed, Oct 20, 7.30am- 8.30am

• Caltex Blenheim Road Riccarton - Wed, October 20, 5.45pm - 6.15pm

Caltex Blenheim Rd in Riccarton is among new locations of interest in Christchurch. Photo / Hamish Clark

• Pannell Discounter Wainoni. Tues, Oct 22 1.00pm-1.45pm

• Kims Corner Dairy Bryndwr - Saturday, Oct 23 4.30pm- 5.15pm

• New World Bishopdale. Mon, Oct 25, 11.30am-12.30pm

• Kens Takeaways Bishopdale. Wed, Oct 27 4.00pm-5.00pm

• Waimairi Takeaway Bryndwr. Sat, Oct 23 4.00pm-5.15pm.

Health officials are asking anyoine who visited any of the locations of interest in Christchurch to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

‌

Waikato

• Unichem Te Awamutu: 220 Bank St, Te Awamutu. Thur, Oct 21, 10.45am-11.35am

• Pak'nSave Clarence Street Hamilton Lake. Thurs, Oct 21, 9.30am-11.30pm.

Anyone who visited either of these new Waikato locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

h2>Auckland

•

New World Remuera• Pak'nSave Henderson. Thur, Oct 21, 5pm-7.30pm

• Bus 901 fleet 1344 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd. Sat, Oct 16, 8.30am-8.47am

• Bus 901 fleet 1340 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd. Sat, Oct 16, 11am-11.20am

• Bus 901 fleet 1332 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd. Sat, Oct 16, 9am-9.20am



• Bus 901 fleet 1346 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd. Sat, Oct 16, 12.30pm-12.50pm

• Train Southern Line from Homai to Britomart. Tues, Oct 12, 4pm-5pm

• Bus 901 fleet 1349 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd. Mon, Oct 18, 11am-11.20am

• Bus 901 fleet 1334 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd. Mon, Oct 18, 10.30am-10.50am

Chemist Warehouse Henderson, visited by a Covid positive person on Monday, is located at The Boundary shopping precinct in West Auckland. Image / Google

•

Bus 361 Westfield Manukau City to Otara Library

. Mon, Oct 18, 12.30pm-1pm

•

Train Eastern Line fleet AM945 Britomart to Ōrākei

. Wed, Oct 20, 5.30am-5.41am

•

Unichem Bairds Pharmacy Otara: 3 Watford St, Otara

. Sun, Oct 24, 8.15pm-8.30pm

•

Train Eastern Line fleet Ama103 from Ōrākei to Britomart

. Thur, Oct 21, 2.30pm-2.46pm

•

Train Eastern Line fleet AMP945 from Ōrākei to Britomart• Train Eastern Line fleet AMT714 from Ōrākei to Britomart. Fri, Oct 22, 3.03pm-3.20pm

• Chemist Warehouse Albany• Countdown Grey Lynn Mon, Oct 25, 10am-12pm

• Pak'nSave Sylvia Park. Mon, Oct 25, 12.45pm-2.15pm

• Mobil Blockhouse Bay. Mon, Oct 25, 8.00pm-8.15pm

Mobil Blockhouse Bay was visited by a person with Covid on Monday night. Image / Google

• Pak n Save Mangere. Wed, Oct 12 1.30pm-2.15pm

• West Liquor Westside. Sat, Oct 23 4.35pm-4.40pm

• Countdown Mangere East. Sat, Oct 16 6.40pm-7.00pm

• West Liquor Glendene. Tues, Oct 26 2.26pm-2.31pm

• Manhattan Superette Glendene. Tue, Oct 26 2.59pm-3.05pm

• Hepburn Superettee Glendene.Tue, Oct 26 3.05pm-3.10pm.

Anyone who travelled on the Bus 901 during the specified times must stay at home and get tested immediately as well as on day 5.