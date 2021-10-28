Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Supermarkets, chemists, bus and train rides in Auckland and Waikato named locations of interest

There were 74 Covid cases in the community today, as the Government revealed a tentative plan for primary school children to return to classes on November 15. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

There were 74 Covid cases in the community today, as the Government revealed a tentative plan for primary school children to return to classes on November 15. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

More locations of interest linked to positive Covid cases have been identified in Auckland and the Waikato region.

Sixteen new locations or exposure events have been released by the Ministry of Health this afternoon - including several chemists, supermarkets and train and bus services.

12.10pm update

• New World Remuera: 10 Clonbern Rd, Remuera. Sun, Oct 24, 1.45-pm-3.30pm

• Pak'nSave Henderson: 1 Alderman Dr, Henderson. Thur, Oct 21, 5pm-7.30pm

• Bus 901 fleet 1344 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd: Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 8.30am-8.47am

• Bus 901 fleet 1340 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd: Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 11am-11.20am

• Bus 901 fleet 1332 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd: Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 9am-9.20am

• Bus 901 fleet 1346 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd: Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 12.30pm-12.50pm

• Train Southern Line from Homai to Britomart: Auckland. Tues, Oct 12, 4pm-5pm

• Bus 901 fleet 1349 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd: Auckland. Mon, Oct 18, 11am-11.20am

• Bus 901 fleet 1334 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd: Auckland. Mon, Oct 18, 10.30am-10.50am

• Bus 361 Westfield Manukau City to Otara Library: Auckland. Mon, Oct 18, 12.30pm-1pm

• Train Eastern Line fleet AM945 Britomart to Ōrākei: Auckland. Wed, Oct 20, 5.30am-5.41am

• Unichem Bairds Pharmacy Otara: 3 Watford St, Otara. Sun, Oct 24, 8.15pm-8.30pm

• Train Eastern Line fleet Ama103 from Ōrākei to Britomart: Auckland. Thur, Oct 21, 2.30pm-2.46pm

• Train Eastern Line fleet AMP945 from Ōrākei to Britomart: Auckland. Wed, Oct 20, 3.30pm-3.45pm

• Train Eastern Line fleet AMT714 from Ōrākei to Britomart: Auckland. Fri, Oct 22, 3.03pm-3.20pm

• Unichem Te Awamutu: 220 Bank St, Te Awamutu. Thur, Oct 21, 10.45am-11.35am

Chemist Warehouse Henderson, visited by a Covid positive person on Monday, is located at The Boundary shopping precinct in West Auckland. Image / Google

10.20am update

• Chemist Warehouse Albany: 140 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany. Fri, Oct 22, 1.30pm-2pm

• Pak'nSave Clarence St: Hamilton Lake, Hamilton. Thurs, Oct 21, 9.30am-11.30am

• Countdown Grey Lynn: 271 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn. Mon, Oct 25, 10am-12pm

A total of 30 locations of interest or exposure events were identified by health officials yesterday.

Authorities have, however, signalled that they are looking into any potential locations of interest linked to two people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch overnight.

The latest anyone with Covid has been in and around the community was on Monday, Labour Day, when four Auckland locations were visited by infected members of the public.

‌

Labour Day Monday exposure events

Pak'nSave Sylvia Park has been linked to a person with Covid there on Monday. Image / Google

• Chemist Warehouse Henderson: 5 Vitasovich Ave, Henderson

• Pak'nSave Sylvia Park: 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington

• Mobil Blockhouse Bay: 262 Blockhouse Bay Rd, Avondale / Blockhouse Bay

• Countdown Grey Lynn: 271 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn

A person infected with Covid-19 was at the Chemist Warehouse Henderson, in West Auckland, on Monday morning between 8.56am and 9.15am.

Anyone who was there at the same time is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and get tested if any Covid symptoms start to show.

A shopper with the virus was at the Pak'nSave Sylvia Park supermarket on the same day between 12.45pm and 2.15pm.

The Mobil Blockhouse Bay petrol station has also been linked to a person who has tested positive for Covid on Monday night. The person was there for 15 minutes between 8pm and 8.15pm.

People who were at either the supermarket or petrol station are being told the same advice - monitor your health for a fortnight and get tested if Covid symptoms develop.

Mobil Blockhouse Bay was visited by a person with Covid on Monday night. Image / Google

"Stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

Health authorities continue to urge people to check the locations of interest list on its website regularly; especially if they are an essential worker.