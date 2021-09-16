Covid 19 Delta Outbreak: Supermarket truck driver who tested positive drove to Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Work is in progress to determine if there are any locations of interest after a supermarket truck driver crossed the Auckland boundary to deliver goods.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said early information indicated the driver had travelled to Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga.

However, it was not known if they were infectious at the time.

Bloomfield said if there were locations of interest it would be made public, but there may not be any.

He said it's common for locations to be kept private if exposure events are contained and all people are easily identified.

If there were any locations of interest, they will be put on the Ministry of Health website.



The driver tested positive after being identified as a household contact of another case.

A Countdown spokeswoman said it hasn't been contacted by the health authorities in relation to the case.