Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Summer festival bailout scheme to give certainty to event organisers

The front row at Rhythm and Vines in December 2020. Photo / Supplied

The front row at Rhythm and Vines in December 2020. Photo / Supplied

The Government is backing big summer festivals, with a pledge to carry most of the financial burden if organisers have to cancel events.

"Big summer events are crucial for our economic and social wellbeing," Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said today as he announced the Events Transition Support Scheme.

The new scheme will cover 90 per cent of unrecoverable costs for paid, ticketed events for more than 5000 vaccinated people, if organisers cancel due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Nash, who is also Economic and Regional Development Minister, said the scheme would also cover events that must be postponed.

The National Party previously called for an insurance scheme for major events, with leader Judith Collins saying $50 million should be allocated.

Collins last month said events had to plan with confidence that lockdowns would not cause significant financial losses for organisers, customers or suppliers.

The Act Party has also called for a $50 million insurance scheme. Its leader David Seymour last week said a similar fund in the UK gave cover to event organisers.

"Organisers of these festivals are great entrepreneurs who give back to our communities," Nash said today.

"They take a lot of risk to deliver fantastic experiences that are part of the cultural fabric of a Kiwi summer and create lasting memories."

Nash said the pandemic had made the job even harder for event organisers.

"Organisers of large-scale summer festivals have to make decisions now about whether to proceed, as their risk window is closing.

"There aren't insurance options in the market to cover this so the Government is stepping up as a type of underwriter.

"Events typically only generate revenue on the day or weekend they take place, yet incur significant costs in advance."

He said without support, a quick shift in public health measures could see an event cancelled with no opportunity to recoup costs or generate revenue.

"An immediate solution is needed this summer."

Organisers needing a potential bailout will have to be linked to events requiring the use of Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

‌

The scheme covers events from December 17 this year to April 3 next year.

"The event must have been actively in the market through promotion or ticket sales prior to the announcement of this scheme," Nash added.

The scheme's announcement also follows concerns that Gisborne's popular Rhythm & Vines festival could be in jeopardy due to low local vaccination rates.

Co-founder Hamish Pinkham told Newstalk ZB on Friday he was ready to go ahead this summer but was waiting on clarity from the Government.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly said Aucklanders would be able to travel this summer and reunite with loved ones after months of lockdown.

When exactly such freedoms would be allowed has not been specified but the PM yesterday indicated some restrictions would be lifted on November 29.

In Wellington yesterday, she said it was likely 90 per cent of eligible adults in all Auckland DHB areas would be fully vaccinated by the 29th.

Vaccination certificates would be trialled this week and were likely to be ready by the 29th, Ardern said yesterday.

"We are committed to people being reunited over this summer period."