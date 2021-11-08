Full Homegrown lineup released for 2022, organisers confident festival will go ahead

The all-Kiwi music festival is scheduled for March 19 next year. Photo / Supplied

Dragon, Ladyhawke, Wax Mustang, Savage and The Feelers are among the latest additions to the Jim Beam Homegrown 2022 lineup.

The full lineup has now been announced for the all-Kiwi music festival, which will take place across five stages on the Wellington Waterfront on March 19 next year.

They will join the likes of Kiwi artists Drax Project, Gin Wigmore, Mitch James and Sir Dave Dobbyn, as well as newcomers like Daily J and Lady Shaka, on the Wellington Waterfront on March 19 next year.

Event director Andrew Tuck said they were happy with the blend of old favourites and "fresh new faces" in this year's lineup.

"Kiwis are renowned for their eclectic tastes and the iconic festival certainly delivers a diversity of genres, with something for everybody," he said.

"We definitely have some people sticking to their favourite stages for the full 10 hours, but most people like a little taste of everything."

"You can start the day out with some Katchafire reggae, then try a bit of Troy Kingi and JessB, then head over for a bit of Devilskin and finish things off with some Lee Matthews drum and bass."

Although other festivals have been forced to cancel and postpone due to Covid alert levels, Homegrown organisers were confident the March 19 date would work in line with the rollout of the new traffic light system.

Ticket sales for the March event were already ahead of previous years, organisers said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last month vaccine certificates would be mandatory for high-risk settings including large gatherings, events and festivals.

"If you are booked for a summer festival ... this a warning or a heads-up, go and get vaccinated," Ardern said.