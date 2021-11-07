Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Alert level explainer - What Aucklanders can and can't do at step 2

Waikato residents have had a taste of step 2 under alert level 3, will Aucklanders be afforded the same opportunity? Photo / Mike Scott

Waikato residents have had a taste of step 2 under alert level 3, will Aucklanders be afforded the same opportunity? Photo / Mike Scott

Retail therapy, a trip to the zoo and gatherings of up to 25 people are all on the cards if Auckland moves to step 2 of alert level 3 tomorrow.

This afternoon Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will reveal whether the in-principle decision to transition Auckland into a less restrictive alert level 3 environment from 11.59pm tomorrow is confirmed, as first dose vaccination rates reach 90 per cent across all three Auckland district health boards.

Here's what you can do at step 2.

• Retail businesses can open, but customers must be socially distanced by 2 metres. All staff and customers must be wearing face coverings.

• Public facilities including libraries, museums and zoos can reopen but only with social distancing and face coverings.

• Outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people can go ahead, doing away with the two-household restriction, but physical distancing is strongly encouraged.

• Funerals, tangihanga, weddings and civil union ceremonies can have up to 25 people attending, as well as up to five staff.

• Outdoor organised exercise classes, like yoga and bootcamps, can expand to 25 people, including instructors. Physical distancing is strongly encouraged.

However, many step 1 restrictions persist under step 2.

Pools, leisure centres, gymnasiums and clubrooms will remain closed.

Non-contact sports including golf, tennis, bowls, cycling and horse riding can be participated in, so long as it does not exceed 25 people at a time and all are socially distanced.

Contact sports like rugby, football, hockey and judo cannot go ahead.

Bars, restaurants and cafes will remain takeaway only, and they can only open up to 50 people under step 3. Food courts in malls can open, but food must be taken away before being consumed.

Close-contact businesses, like hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons are still not able to operate until step 3.

While daily case numbers reached a record 206 over the weekend, Ardern has previously indicated vaccination levels would be a significant consideration in the decision to drop Auckland to step 2.

Upper Northland is also in alert level 3 but in its traditional form without steps. This will also be reviewed today.

Parts of Waikato are in step 2 of alert level 3 and any transition to step 1 or alert level 2 will be decided next Monday.