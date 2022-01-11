The Ministry of Health said the low number of Covid-19 cases is welcome news. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton

People who visited Subway in Feilding are being told to isolate and immediately get tested after the location was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 last Tuesday.

The Subway was visited on January 4 between 1.55pm and 2.15pm. The ministry is asking anyone at this location during the specified time to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," the Ministry said.

A third Auckland music festival was named as a location of interest this afternoon, as well as a number of locations up and down the country.

Plane Sailing music festival in Victoria Park was listed by the Ministry of Health today. A number of artists performed, including British DJ Friction and Shapeshifter, between 2.30 and 10.30pm.

Anyone at the festival between 4pm and 9.30pm on Saturday January 8 is being advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after potentially being exposed.

Just after 5pm, the Ministry of Health dropped a number of new locations of interest, located across the country from the Bay of Islands to Christchurch.

Otehei Bay Cafe and Bar Urupukapuka Island was the only location of interest announced in the Bay of Islands. Anyone who visited the cafe last Wednesday afternoon must self-monitor for symptoms.

A number Christchurch locations of interest were released on Tuesday evening, all but two location was visited on Wednesday evening. Kmart Riccarton was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Thursday between 7.45pm and 8.30pm.

Christchurch Casino was visited by an infected person on January 5 between 9.30 pm and January 6 at 12.30 am.

Meanwhile, in the North Island, new locations have been identified in Carterton, Lower Hutt, Palmerston North, Wellington and the Manawatū-Wanganui region.

Six locations in Lower Hutt were visited by an infected person on Thursday from 7.20am to 4.50pm.

Anyone who visited these locations is required to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

The same advice goes for shoppers who visited Feilding's New World, Countdown and Subway on Tuesday during the specified times.

Only one location has been released in the Manawatū-Wanganui region. Anyone who visited the Z petrol station in Waiouru on Tuesday at 1pm for 10 minutes must self-monitor for symptoms.

The same advice is being directed at anyone who visited a number of Taupō cafes and restaurants that have also been listed as locations of interest today.

An infected person visited the Robert Harris cafe on January 6 from10.59-12pm, Subway on Roberts St on January 2 from 12.35-12.50pm, Noodle Canteen on Tuwharetoa St on December 29 from 8.29-9pm and the Spoon & Paddle Cafe on December 30 from 8.23-9.14am.

Hilton Lake Taupō has also been listed. Anyone staying at the luxury hotel between 7.45pm on December 29 and 8.30am on December 30 is advised to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days.

Earlier today the Malones Motel in Rotorua was also listed twice as a location of interest.

Anyone at the motel between 3pm on New Year's Day and 3am on January 2, and during the same hours between January 2 and 3, has been told to self-isolate for 10 days.

Just 14 new community cases were announced today, and nine new cases at the border.

A new case in Waikato has been linked to the Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana, north of Auckland.

"Case investigations are ongoing, and locations of interest will be added as they are confirmed," the ministry said.

Two cases have popped up in Canterbury. These cases were notified after the daily cut-off time and will be officially be added to tomorrow's numbers.

The Canterbury cases, one of which is in South Canterbury, remain under investigation but shared a location of interest with a previously reported case.

There are two new cases in the Waikato today, with one unlinked to a previously reported case. One is from Coromandel and one is from Te Aroha.

"The low number of cases reported today is welcome news, particularly with increasing testing numbers. We thank New Zealanders for the care they have taken over the holiday period while travelling across the country and connecting with friends and family," the ministry said today.

"However, we know case numbers can be quite variable from day to day and it remains likely that there will be a rise again in coming days."

