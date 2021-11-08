Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Six new Auckland suburbs in virus spotlight

Sir Ian Taylor documents his PCR Covid testing process through Los Angeles International Airport and wants the procedure to come to NZ. Video / Supplied

As cases of Covid-19 continue to pop up around Auckland, the Ministry of Health has highlighted six new suburbs of interest.

Those suburbs - where the risk of unidentified cases is higher - are Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Māngere.

Birkdale hasn't been highlighted since an outbreak there in September.

Across the country there were 190 Covid cases in the community announced today, the last set of data Cabinet will see before deciding whether Auckland will move to a new alert level.

Staff at a Covid vaccination centre in Māngere, Auckland on October 24, 2021. Photo / Alex Burton

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to make the announcement at 4pm.

There are 19 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today.

"We're continuing to encourage everyone in Auckland to please get a test if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild," the Ministry said in a statement.

"Even if people are fully vaccinated, and have been isolating at home, please seek out a test if you feel the need."

As for those isolating at home in metro Auckland, public health staff were today supporting 2238 individuals; that included 838 cases across 698 households.

There are now 20 residents and four staff members of the Edmonton Meadows Care Home with Covid-19, the Ministry said.

Seven of those people were being cared Auckland hospitals.

Of today's 190 new cases, 182 are in Auckland, seven in Waikato and one is in Northland.

However, four more Northland cases came in after 9am deadline and will be counted in tomorrow's cases.

The majority of today's cases [110] are yet to be epidemiologically linked, while 80 have already been connected to the outbreak.

The Ministry also confirmed the death of a patient at Auckland City Hospital.

The patient, who was in their late 60s, was admitted to hospital on October 23 for a trauma incident and tested positive on admission.

The cause of the person's death would be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been Covid-19 related.

The person's death comes after two Covid-positive people died while isolating at home last week.

A 42-year-old man died while isolating at his Manukau apartment on Tuesday, while a man in his 50s died in his Mt Eden home on Friday.

Their deaths have also been referred to the Coroner.