Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Six cases of virus at Everil Orr Care Centre in Mt Albert

Everil Orr Care Centre. Photo / Google

Despite earlier assurances there was no outbreak at an Auckland elderly care centre, it has been revealed today there are now six cases of Covid-19 there.

The Ministry of Health today confirmed six cases of Covid-19 from the Everil Orr Care Centre in Mount Albert, including five residents and one staff member.

"One of the residents, who tested positive on 30th December, is in hospital and is currently in a stable condition," the ministry said.

"All other residents, and the staff, were tested on 31st December and early on New Year's Day. All residents and staff are fully vaccinated."

The facility is run by Oceania and is being supported by Public Health and Auckland DHB. Oceania has been approached for comments.

The testing was being undertaken with residents and staff as part of the outbreak management plan, MOH said.

One resident at the rest home was transported to Auckland Hospital on New Year's Eve and confirmed as Covid-19 positive.

An earlier statement from Oceania assured: "There isn't a wider outbreak at the care centre currently, but we are working with the PHU and ADHB, and as a precaution we have closed our care centre to visitors until further notice. We are in close communication with our residents and their families regarding the situation."

Last year, two West Auckland rest homes had also been hit with residents and staff testing positive for Covid-19.

More than 20 residents and four staff members were diagnosed with the virus at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson, and two residents at Rosaria Rest Home in Avondale also tested positive.

One woman at Edmonton Meadows Shanti Kumari, 87, tested positive for Covid-19 later died but the ministry said she had died from an unrelated cause.