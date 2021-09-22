Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Shops, supermarkets and steps at a popular Auckland park named locations of interest

Pfizer said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek US authorization for this age group soon. Video / AP

Pfizer said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek US authorization for this age group soon. Video / AP

More locations of interest have been released by health authorities - as well as a set of stairs at a local park popular with those out for a walk or run.

Latest update

• Sharland Ave Superette: 42 Sharland Avenue, Manurewa

• Favona FoodMarket: 113 Favona Rd, Favona

The Sharland Ave Superette has been linked twice to a Covid positive person or persons in just over a week.

The first visit was on Sunday, September 12, between 8am and 9am.

The second visit was last week on Tuesday, between 12.45pm and 1pm.

Earlier, another exposure event has been named at an Auckland supermarket.

Pak'nSave Clendon Park, at 16 Robert Ross Place, was visited by a Covid positive person on Sunday, September 12, between 4.15pm and 5.15pm.

The supermarket is featured several times on the Ministry of Health's website; with the latest visits being last week on Tuesday, twice on Thursday and Friday.

Last night's updated locations list shows a person with Covid-19 was at a popular park and sports centre in Manurewa three days ago.

Mountford Park / Manurewa Sports Centre, on Weymouth Rd, in Manurewa has been identified as a location of interest after a person with Covid was there on Monday evening between 5pm and 8pm.

The Mountford Park Manurewa Sports Centre steps were visited by a person with Covid on Monday evening. Image / Google

The Ministry of Health has specifically named the steps at the sports centre as the location of interest - indicating the affected person or persons were likely there exercising.

Anyone who was at the steps or park and sports centre complex during that time is advised to self-monitor for any Covid symptoms for 14 days from that day and to get a test immediately if symptoms start to show up.

Several locations show people with the virus were out in the community over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.

Places visited on those days were in the suburbs of Botany Downs, Manurewa, Flat Bush and Clover Park - the latter community being pushed to go and get tested for Covid as soon as possible if you have even the slightest of flu symptoms.

The Othello Drive Superette and PJ's Laundromat were visited on the same days over the weekend. Image / Google

Other locations identified by the ministry yesterday include a laundromat, dairies and supermarkets.

The Othello Drive Superette and PJ's Laundromat are next to each other on Othello Drive, Clover Park.

It appears a person who tested positive for Covid was at the laundromat over the weekend - on Saturday and Sunday - and visited the dairy next-door on both days, as well.

Last night's updated list

• PJ's Laundromat Clover Park: 31 Othello Drive, Clover Park. Sunday, September 19, between 8.15am and 9.15am

Also: Saturday, September 18, between 8.15am and 9.15am

• Othello Drive Superette: 31 Othello Drive, Clover Park. Saturday, September 18, between 8.45am and 9.15am

Also: Sunday, September 19, between 8.45am and 9.15am

• BP Connect: 300 Te Irirangi Drive, Flat Bush. Saturday, September 18, between 8.19am and 8.30am