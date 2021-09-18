Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Selwyn College says ball for 200 people within the rules

Dunedin's Selwyn College. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

Students are uneasy and unhappy that Selwyn College was allowed to hold a ball for its 200 residents last night, despite lockdown conditions limiting numbers to 50.

However, college warden Luke McClelland said it did not breach the alert level rules.

A University of Otago student from another residential college, who declined to be named, said many students were complaining that their college was not allowed to have a ball, yet Selwyn was.

''We're worried it breaches the guidelines.

''Everyone else has had their balls cancelled.

''We're not very happy about it.

''It doesn't feel right. It feels like one rule for them and another one for us.''

Mr McClelland said the Selwyn College organisers had taken advice on running the ball, and had planned well to make sure it did not breach any of the Covid rules.

''We've been living as one bubble under lockdown, and that continues.

''There's no visitors or guests that are involved.

''It's just for our residents only.

''We've had Covid safety plans in place and of course a safety plan for the ball, and that's been shared with the board as well, so the board chairman is aware it was happening.''

