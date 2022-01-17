School children are getting their Covid-19 jabs from today while the Omicron variant continues to hover on New Zealand's doorstep. Video / NZ Herald

Three new high-risk locations of interest in Queenstown have been released.

People who visited a Top 10 Holiday Park Arthurs Point on January 9 and 10 between 12am-11.45pm, and on January 11 between 12am-9.45pm are being asked to self-isolate and test immediately.

All were considered close contact events and those people will also need to get a test on day five.

Another Queenstown location of interest that is of lower risk has also been released - the Britz Campervan Hire on January 11 between 4pm-4.15pm.

There are currently eight total locations of interest for the area on the ministry's website.

Other locations include Queenstown Airport on January 11 between 4pm-9pm and the Frankton Beach playground between 11am-3pm.

The news comes after the Shotover Jet, in Arthurs Point Rd, was visited by a positive case between 9am and noon on January 2.

Despite the exposure events, no community cases of Covid-19 have been announced in Queenstown.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult told the Herald he had a "very good understanding" with the Southern District Health Board that it would notify him if there were serious concerns about a possible Covid case in the district.