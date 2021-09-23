Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Promising signs as fewer locations of interest released

Mike Puru on why he supports the vaccination against Covid-19. Video / NZ Herald

As Aucklanders wake up to the third day at alert level 3, no new locations of interest linked to people with Covid-19 have been released early today.

The last few days have seen a markedly reduced number of locations of interest in the Auckland region and none identified in the Waikato, other than Mangatangi School.

Nine exposure events at locations around Auckland were released by the Ministry of Health yesterday. On Wednesday, 13 locations were identified and the day before, three locations were announced.

Despite the low number of places, the list continues to show that a number of people with the virus have been out in the community - shopping, doing laundry and visiting various businesses - in the last week.

Person with Covid was at popular park on Monday

The latest anyone with Covid has been out and about, according to the locations of interest list, was four days ago .

The Mountfort Park Manurewa Sports Centre has been linked to at least one person with Covid that day between 5pm and 8pm.

Mountfort Park on Weymouth Rd, Manurewa, has been linked to a person with Covid who was there on Monday evening. Image / Google

Health officials have highlighted the steps at the sports centre - indicating someone was likely there exercising.

The day before, three exposure events were identified.

A Covid-positive person visited the Othello Superette, on 31 Othello Drive, in Clover Park that Sunday morning between 8.45am and 9.15am.

The PJ's Laundromat next to the superette was also visited around the same time - between 8.15am and 9.15am.

The third exposure event that day was at the Countdown Botany Downs supermarket, when a member of the public was affected by the virus was there from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.