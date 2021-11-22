Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fronts post-Cabinet press conference

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will soon provide the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, vaccinations and restrictions across the country.

Ardern will be joined by director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during the post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm today.

It comes after 205 community cases were reported - the fourth-highest daily total - and a person in their 40s had died with Covid-19.

Cabinet has been today considering whether Auckland could soon move to alert level 3.3, although it is likely to urge Aucklanders to be patient, potentially skipping 3.3 entirely in favour of heading straight to the traffic light system next week.

Next Monday, November 29, Cabinet will consider moving the whole country away from the alert-level system to the new traffic light system.

Once in the traffic light system, lockdowns, if they happen at all, are expected to be rare and more localised.

Ardern indicated earlier today that all businesses, including cafes and restaurants, will open again within days of the big review date - November 29.

It is expected Auckland and the rest of the country will then move into the traffic light system within a day or two of next Monday, she told Three's AM Show.

Speaking to TVNZ's Breakfast, she said vaccination rates reaching 90 per cent coverage in many parts of the city was making a huge difference compared to when the country went into lockdown in mid-August. At that time, the vaccination rate was about 20 per cent.

For those hospitality businesses hoping for a move into alert level 3.3 this week, it seems unlikely; given the high number of community cases still being identified in the city.

Her message to hairdressers and cafe and restaurant owners was: "Plan for the 29th, when Cabinet would meet to decide when to move to the traffic light system."

Te Pūnaha Matatini modeller Shaun Hendy said the situation was "looking better in Auckland" but case numbers may soon peak in the city.

The "R" rate, which measures how much the virus has been spreading, had been "falling over the last few weeks, which suggests the vaccine rollout is starting to get ahead of the outbreak in Auckland at least".

He said a move to 3.3 was a "big one" because indoor hospitality was a "clear risk, and arguably less safe than opening under the traffic light system".

"At this stage, it might be prudent to wait a week until we transition to the new system to avoid confusion and taking on extra risk."

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said he was not in favour of moving Auckland to alert 3.3, saying those settings could "really accelerate transmission", given that it would allow people to congregate in more indoor settings.

"I would be much more concerned about 3.3 that has people going into a large number of indoor environments."

Of the 205 new community cases today, 175 are in Auckland, one is in Palmerston North, 20 are in the Waikato, five are in the Bay of Plenty, one is in Taupō and four are in Northland.

There are 85 people in hospital today, up two from yesterday, with cases at North Shore (20); Middlemore (22); Auckland (38); Whangārei (1); and Waikato (4).

Six people are in ICU or a high-dependency unit. The average number of people in hospital is 48.

Forty-five patients (56 per cent) in hospital have not been vaccinated, the ministry said.

Fifteen (19 per cent) of those hospitalised had one vaccine dose and 18 (22 per cent) were fully vaccinated). The vaccination status of the remaining two cases was unknown.