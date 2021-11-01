Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Positive signs for Christchurch to stay at level 2

Christchurch is expected to remain in alert level two - after reporting no new cases of Covid-19 in the community over the weekend. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch is expected to remain in alert level 2 - after reporting no new cases of Covid-19 in the community over the weekend.

It follows four initial cases reported on Thursday and Friday.

Otago University public health specialist Dr Lesley Gray says the city is only dealing with a small number of cases, which all appear to be linked. Photo / George Heard

"I am keeping my fingers crossed that these have been isolated cases, linked to Auckland, and that Christchurch can stay in the alert level that they are in at the moment," she said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said, as of 11am, no new cases had been reported in Christchurch. No new locations of interest in the city have been added since October 30.

A written update on cases is expected to be released at 1pm.

Cabinet will meet today to discuss whether any change in alert levels across the country is necessary.

Cantabrians rushed out in full force to vaccination and testing centres over the weekend.

5,500 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the Canterbury over the weekend. 9,000 vaccinations were also administered on Saturday, including 6,600 second doses. Photo / George Heard

Canterbury DHB has increased capacity at testing centres, with additional staff brought in and extended hours.

Around 5500 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the region over the weekend. While 9000 vaccinations were also administered on Saturday, including 6600 second doses.

As of Sunday, 91 per cent of Canterbury's eligible population has had their first dose - and 73 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Community Covid testing service manager Karyn Bainbridge said Cantabrians have taken a cautious approach.

She said it's great people are taking precautions, even if they only have the slightest symptom of a cold.