Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police monitor large Auckland tangi, funeral procession on North Shore

Police are aware of a large tangi in North Auckland today. File photo / Dean Purcell

A large number of police monitored a 100-strong tangi in Auckland today, which disrupted some local traffic as a one-hour procession travelled across the North Shore.

The tangi is believed to have taken place in Albany.

Police had been told in advance, acting Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā East Police, said.

"This morning, about 100 people gathered for tangi. The funeral procession travelled across the area and passed through Narrow Neck to Schnapper Rock Crematorium.

"As expected, it lasted around one hour."

Police were told in advance what was planned, and had a large presence in the area to monitor the event, McNeill said.

"Some local traffic disruptions took place, however no police enforcement action was taken against any individuals.

"Police will follow up on driving offences and any breaches to the health order."

Auckland is currently in level 3, step 2.

At Step 2, up to 25 people can attend a funeral, tangihanga or burial, according to the Government's Covid-19 website.

The 25-person limit does not include kaikaranga, kaikōrero, members of the clergy or staff who are attending.