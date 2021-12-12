Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police investigating report of car driving towards vaccine protesters in Dunedin

Police are making inquiries after receiving a report of a vehicle allegedly being driven toward protestors in Central Dunedin. Photo / NZME

Police are making inquiries after receiving a report of a vehicle allegedly being driven toward protesters in central Dunedin.

Anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protesters blocked the main street, as they paraded towards the Octagon for their rally on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident at the intersection of St Andrews and George Sts at 1.15pm.

"There were no reports of any injuries. Police inquiries into this incident are ongoing," they said.

Police are also investigating a Dunedin woman who posted a threatening video on social media, apposing children getting vaccinated.