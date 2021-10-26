Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police block protesters as hīkoi arrives at Auckland border

Sovereign Hikoi of Truth leave Rotorua tonight heading for the Auckland boundary at midnight on their way north. Video / Supplied

Sovereign Hikoi of Truth leave Rotorua tonight heading for the Auckland boundary at midnight on their way north. Video / Supplied

Members of a hīkoi hoping to get to Northland today planned to spend the night camped out on the side of the road after police refused to let them through Auckland's southern border.

Dozens of cars arrived at the Mercer checkpoint just on midnight, despite police earlier warning that no one would be allowed through the border without an exemption.

"We are strongly advising those who intend to take part in this that any travel across the Auckland boundary that is not specifically permitted by the health order requires an exemption," police said in a statement.

That didn't stop members of the self-proclaimed Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth (SHOT) movement from leaving Rotorua at 6pm with the aim of travelling through Auckland and heading north to Te Tii o Waitangi for a powhiri at midday today.

A large number of police were waiting for the convoy when it arrived and officers, who had blocked the road going north, diverted motorists off the motorway to an area on Oram Road to talk to them.

By 1.30am there were about 50 cars were parked up. Some people were singing waiata and giving motivational speeches while others remained adamant they would cross the border at some stage.

Dozens of cars approached the Mercer border just on midnight. Photo / Supplied

Police at the Mercer border early on Wednesday morning. Photo / Mike Scott

One witness at the checkpoint told the Herald some members of the hīkoi were prepared to wait all night.

"They are saying they're not moving, the only way they're going is north."

There was also talk from supporters on social media that up to 200 people were waiting inside the Auckland border in the hope of joining the convoy if it got through and that others were still making their way up the country.

The SHOT movement was formed to "bring to light the truth" and the group said in a statement on Monday that a hīkoi would be a "starting point".

It's understood SHOT consists of 12,000 "like-hearted souls", who wanted to gather "in the name of freedom" in Waitangi.

"This hīkoi is to be a starting point and a declaration that we choose to assert our rights and to herald a new way of being, we do not have to live under authoritarian government law, we maintain what has already been gifted to us under divine natural law to live as free people on the land."

However Tai Tokerau Border Control founder Hone Harawira described the hīkoi as ''a scam'' organised by Pakehā anti-vaxers.

''There is no invitation from Waitangi Marae, no invitation from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, no invitation from Ngāti Kawa or Ngāti Rahiri, and no invitation from Ngāpuhi,'' the former Tai Tokerau MP said.

A protestor with the self-proclaimed Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth (SHOT) movement is met by police officers at Auckland's southern border early on Wednesday morning. Photo / Mike Scott

Police brought in extra reinforcements at Mercer ahead of the convoy arriving. Photo / Mike Scott

Police have said those who are found to be deliberately breaching alert level restrictions can expect to face enforcement action.

"Anyone found to have unlawfully crossed the Auckland boundary may also face difficulties in returning to their place of residence given the restrictions in place."

Ngāti Whātua leader Dame Naida Glavish said the iwi was not against the hīkoi, only the timing of it.

"There is enough pressure on what Ngāti Whātua are doing at the checkpoints. This hīkoi is unhelpful, supported by people who are anti-vaccination. Have your hoo-ha when this is done and dusted, right now the hoo-ha is hōhā,'' she said.

In a post online, organisers say: "All documents to ensure the safe passage of all will be at hand.

"Through the security of He Wakaputanga and the use of common law, this will be the form of security to move through the land based on tikanga [cultural traditions].

"All who are wanting to move through safely to the north need to join in on this hikoi with protection in numbers. The time has been chosen to ensure the least amount of disruption for the day lives of Aucklanders. However, we would like as many Aucklanders to join in on the hikoi as well."

Police said the boundaries are in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19, given the increased risk the Delta variant poses to New Zealand's communities.

Officers near the motorway at the southern border. Photo / Mike Scott

Police said they are working with its iwi partners in Tāmaki Makaurau and Northland on the matter.

As part of their planning against the hīkoi, police are advising members of the public not involved who may be undertaking permitted travel across the Auckland boundary to delay their travel if possible.

"There are likely to be road closures put in place in the event that those involved in this hīkoi attempt to unlawfully cross the Auckland boundary," police said.

It comes after it was revealed there are 79 new Covid community cases today after a long weekend in which fewer tests and vaccinations were carried out, sparking concerns the virus' spread could soon accelerate.

As at 10am, 46 of these cases are linked - including 24 household contacts - and 33 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health said.

Out of the new cases, 75 are in Auckland and four are in Waikato.

From Monday's 109 community cases, 42 people were infectious while in the community.

The other 66 were in isolation during their infectious period.