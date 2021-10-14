Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police arrest Aucklander who allegedly travelled to Wānaka during lockdown

October 14 2021

By:

Social Media and Trending Reporter for nzherald.co.nz

Police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly travelled from Auckland to Wānaka earlier this week, allegedly breaching Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

A police spokesperson confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with breaching the Covid-19 restrictions after travelling from Auckland to Wānaka.

The Aucklander travelled to Wellington on October 8 before heading to Wānaka on October 12.

Currently Auckland, Northland and Waikato remain in level 3 while the rest of the country is in level 2.

"He has been charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 order," a spokesperson said.

The man is due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on October 18.

Otago Lakes Central Police reminded people they need an exemption to travel outside of a level 3 area.

"Police will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who are deliberately breaching lockdown restrictions."

This arrest following a number of others who breached Covid-19 lockdown restrictions travelling to regions in level 2.

William Willis and lawyer Hannah Rawnsley travelled to Wānaka while Auckland was in lockdown. Photo / NZME
William Willis and lawyer Hannah Rawnsley were recently charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 health order.

The pair sparked outrage nationwide when it was revealed they crossed a police checkpoint border in Auckland using essential worker exemptions during Alert Level 4 lockdown and drove to Hamilton Airport on September 9.

They then took a commercial flight to Queenstown via Wellington, rented a vehicle and drove to Wānaka.

The pair were confronted by police in Wānaka on September 11, after someone reported their trip a day earlier through the Covid-19 online compliance tool.

For regions in level 3, personal and work travel outside the region is strictly limited, but if a person's travel is permitted they are allowed to travel in and out of the region.

People aged 12 and over need to get a test before crossing the boundary from Auckland, whether by land or air.