Covid 19 Delta outbreak: PM Jacinda Ardern fronts post-Cabinet update, self-isolation trial details expected

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Details about a trial for select travellers to self-isolate rather than go through managed isolation are expected to be released this afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will host a press conference at 4pm at Parliament.

A pilot programme focused on businesses and organisations which needed to send staff overseas was announced in August as part of a broader plan to start reopening the borders.

It was designed to run between October and December this year, and include only a limited number of vaccinated travellers.

It would allow the Government to test the logistics at the border under a self-quarantine model, and the ease of monitoring compliance.

It would only involve New Zealanders who were vaccinated in New Zealand and had travelled for a short period of time to an approved list of countries. They would have to provide self-quarantine plans.

Specific details were to be confirmed in September, including an expressions of interest process.

The intention was to work with employers with employees who needed to travel. This provided some extra assurances with some "skin in the game".

RSE bubble

Further details are also expected to be released today about a one-way travel bubble with the Pacific for some workers to open in October.

It will mean Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers from Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will be able to come to New Zealand without having to go through MIQ.

The bubble will still have some conditions.

RSE workers will have to have received their first vaccination before departure. They will also need to undertake testing on day 0 and day 5 of their arrival in the country.

RSE workers will also have to isolate for seven days on arrival, but this does not need to be done at an MIQ facility.

12 Covid cases today

Meanwhile, there were 12 new Covid cases in the community announced today.

All of the cases are in Auckland and two of today's have yet to be linked to existing cases, the Ministry of Health says. All cases were in isolation or MIQ through their infectious period.

However, of yesterday's cases, 10 had been infectious in the community.

Thirteen people with Covid-19 are in hospital - four in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

There were 6906 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Over the weekend, the vaccination campaign passed five million doses, while slowing considerably.

Just 24,710 jabs were administered on Sunday, including an alarming 8182 first jabs.

The daily figure was less than a third of the peak daily rate at the end of August.