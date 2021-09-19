Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Peter Davis - Vaccine passport and smoke-free law

5 minutes to read
New Zealand has previously legislated to remove risks to public health and this could be mimicked for Covid passports. Photo / Nick Reed, File

New Zealand has previously legislated to remove risks to public health and this could be mimicked for Covid passports. Photo / Nick Reed, File

NZ Herald
By: Peter Davis

OPINION:

Remember the days when a non-smoker might enter a clear-aired restaurant or a plane, and then someone would light up a cigarette and their smoke would waft across everyone nearby?

As a non-smoker, you

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.