Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Onehunga school closes after child tests positive for Covid-19

A student at Te Papapa Primary School in Onehunga has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google

Another Auckland school has closed after a child tested positive for Covid-19.

The child was infectious at Te Papapa Primary School in Onehunga between November 22 and 25.

In a post on the school's Facebook page, principal Robyn Curry said the school would be closed today to allow for thorough cleaning of the school.

It will reopen to students tomorrow except for those who are regarded as close contacts of the child.

"I want to reassure you that the school has been working closely with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to ensure safety processes have been followed. We are confident the process has been well managed and the risk to our students and staff is minimal," Curry said.

Te Papapa School is just one of a number of schools that have been impacted by Covid-19 after primary schools reopened 10 days ago.

Last week a child at Marina View School in West Harbour tested positive for Covid-19 and was infectious while attending the school between November 24 and 26.

The school reopened to Year 1 to 4 students today and will reopen to Year 5 to 8 students from Wednesday with the exception of the class concerned, whose members have to self-isolate for the next 10 days.