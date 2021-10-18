Covid 19 Delta outbreak: North Shore partygoer admits actions were 'selfish' so he's dobbed himself in to police

Dozens of people partied into the small hours at this house in Redvale on the North Shore. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man who attended a North Shore party that breached lockdown rules says he's been inundated with hate messages – but understands why and has dobbed himself in to police.



Jaydn McCarthy was one of about 50 people who attended the raucous party in Redvale on Saturday night, a move that angered not only neighbours who had to deal with the noise, but many in the wider community who have been religiously following lockdown rules.

"I knew what I was doing was breaching the law of the Covid restrictions which is something that I'm not proud of," the 23-year-old told the Herald.

"All I can really do is say how sorry I am and sincerely apologise to all the communities, the households for being at that party. I know my actions were irresponsible and placed a lot of people at risk."

McCarthy has copped flak online after a video he filmed on the night showing people drinking, dancing and kissing, with some gyrating together on a table, began circulating online. Rumours are also circulating that he not only organised the party but used an exemption to travel to Auckland for it.

The Hamilton-based man, who has been in Auckland since Wednesday to help with his family's business, says neither of those things are true. But, he acknowledges his attendance was enough to warrant the community outrage.

"I was a little bit nervous about going ... but I still went. It was a selfish act at the end of the day."

Jaydn McCarthy says he regrets attending the party. Photo / Supplied

McCarthy, who has had both vaccinations, said he didn't know the people who hosted the party but went there with friends about 8 or 9pm after being at a barbecue at the Sugartree building in central Auckland earlier in the night.

"It was mainly just your average party, people just drinking, hanging around and socialising and by the time it was 11 or 12 more people started turning up and more people came than was expected and it ended up being quite a full house. It went on until about 2am when people were drinking more and dancing."

The party was shut down after council noise control officers turned up just before 2am.

Police also attended at 4am but most people had already left.

Since his name became public McCarthy said he's received "hundreds" of hate messages and racist comments, some involving threats to his family.

"Every time I refresh there's a whole new line of messages," he said.

"It does make me regret what I've done and really think about it and how much risk I've put on New Zealanders who have been trying hard to eliminate the whole Covid situation - here's me coming along and just thinking I can do what I want. It's understandable, I understand people are frustrated and what I did, it's not right."

McCarthy said he went to the Auckland Central police station on Sunday to report his actions.

"I turned myself in, told them what happened and they said most likely I will be fined and that's something I was all good with because I have to stand up and take responsibility for my actions."

He has also had a Covid test and is staying in self-isolation with a relative pending those results.

A video of the party has been doing the rounds online.

McCarthy, who was dropped from KAM Talent yesterday, isn't the only partygoer to cop flak for breaking the rules. Model Charlie Wilson was also dropped from agency Verano Management and another partygoer took to online saying she was receiving a lot of hate for attending the party.

Police, which are investigating the party, last night arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly held the gathering and charged him with Failing to Comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order. He will appear in court later this week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday labelled the partygoers' actions "a blatant breach of the rules".

One frustrated neighbour said there were about 40-50 people at the party early on. As the night wore on the noise got worse.

"It was just the girls screaming off the balcony and the music which was so loud."

She said it was "disappointing" the partygoers chose to break the rules.

"I'm not impressed. Everyone is doing hard work to get Covid under control.

"I think there should be something (done), it should be more than just a slap on the wrist. I understand we have been in lockdown for ages but there's no need for it, you are putting everyone at risk."

Another neighbour, who also called the police, said while he too was frustrated by the actions of attendees, it was a matter best left for authorities to handle.

"There's a huge number of people who are upset about it but they are taking it out on these guys and that's not right."

Police say anyone receiving hate messages should contact police if they have concerns for their safety.

Meanwhile, one of the tenants who works at a local flooring company has been asked to get a test before returning to work.

His boss told the Herald the employee had nothing to do with the party and instead kept to himself in his room at the top of the multilevel home throughout the night.

When the Herald visited the home there were lots of cars parked there but no obvious signs of the big party.

One of the tenants said she was at work during the party while a man said he was there but couldn't comment. When asked if people were vaccinated he said yes but wouldn't give any more detail, and referred all queries to the property manager - but wouldn't provide a number.