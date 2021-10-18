Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Zealand Cup Meeting at Riccarton Racecourse going ahead with 2000-person limit

The New Zealand Cup Meeting at Riccarton Racecourse will go ahead with a limited number of punters this year. NZPA / David Alexander

The New Zealand Cup Meeting at Riccarton Racecourse will go ahead with a limited number of people this year.

The Canterbury Jockey Club's made the announcement this morning due to the region still being in alert level 2.

It comes after this morning's announcement Addington Cup Week will also be going ahead without the public for the first time in 117 years.

At Riccarton, owners of competing horses, event sponsors and members of the Canterbury Jockey Club can attend. If demand for attendance is not be exhausted by

the key stakeholders, limited seated tickets may be available for the public.

There will be a capacity of 2000 people on each of the three days of events.

"We know this news is disappointing and will result in a very different NZ Cup Meeting to what we normally enjoy, however we are committed to complying by the current restrictions imposed to ensure the health and safety of all our valued stakeholders

while allowing us to continue to hold this important calendar of events," a spokesperson said.

"Our planning will enable attendance of 2000 people on each of the three days and is a significant reduction from the sell-out crowd of 15,000 people at last year's New Zealand Cup Day."

The club will make direct contact with owners regarding their options when the fields are drawn.

Members will be contacted directly via email and will be required to pre-register their interest in attending the Canterbury Jockey Club New Zealand Cup Meetings by October 22.

At alert level 2, events can go ahead but with restrictions. Facilities such as stadiums, cinemas and casinos can have a maximum of 100 people in any indoor or outdoor defined space.

Addington Cup Week CEO Brian Thompson said they are very disappointed but have no other option than to turn its events into a smaller racing industry day for members, owners, trainers and business partners.