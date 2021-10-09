Covid-19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest - Katikati Op shops and hardware store

The Ministry of Health has announced a new Covid case in a person in the Bay of Plenty this evening. Video / NZ Herald

Katikati secondhand shops, a bottle store, Tauranga dairy and Ngatea service station are some of the latest locations of interest visited by a person who had Covid-19.

The person, who had just moved to the small Bay of Plenty town from Pukekohe, was fully vaccinated and had tested negative for the virus five times before making the move south.

The latest locations are:

• Seoul Trading House Dairy Grafton, Tuesday October 5 between 9.25 and 9.35am, Wednesday October 6 between 9.25and 9.35am and Thursday October 7 between 9.25and 9.35am.

• Katikati Antiques and Interiors Katikati, Thursday October 7 between 10.45am and 12.15pm,

• Mural Town Traders Ltd Katikati, Thursday October 7, between 10.55am and 12.20pm,

• Z Station Ngatea, Friday October 8 between 6.15and 7.20am,

• The Bottle-O Katikati, Friday October 8 between 7.15pm and 8.45pm.

There's also a new time that a Covid-infected person was in the Raglan Harbourview Hotel, which was Sunday October 3, between 9am and 11.45pm.

The locations which dropped at 9.15am were:

• Hammer Hardware Katikati on Thursday, October 7 between 10am and midday,

• Good Life Opportunity Shop Katikati on Thursday October 7 between 11.05am and 12.25pm,

• Waipuna Hospice Shop on Thursday October 7 between 11.15am and 12.50pm.

More testing and vaccination centres have also been set up today, which locals have been flocking to.

Katikati mother Kartia Hikuroa was swabbed by 9.30am.

She is fully vaccinated but had been feeling a bit unwell.

Hikuroa works with the elderly and says her whole team would also be tested in Tauranga today.

"Obviously I got panicked... the test is a bit unpleasant but its better than getting sick."

The chief executive of Waipuna Hospice said the positive case visited its charity shop, not the health service they provide.

"I don't want any of our patients or their families to panic," Richard Thurlow said. "We've put into play our plans for coping with this."

Thurlow said he found out about the positive case yesterday at about 7pm and understood the person received a "low threshold" result.

The hospice shop was closed and reopening would be re-evaluated after five days, Thurlow said.

A vaccination clinic at the Katikati RSA and Citizens Club will be open from 10am until 2pm today. No is booking required.

All of the testing sites will be open from 8.30am through to 4.30pm and are at;

• The Katikati Medical Centre,

• Katikati Rugby Clubrooms - the clubrooms can stay open longer if needed.

• Tauranga Accident and HealthCare, 19 Second Avenue, 8am-6pm.

Paul Williams and Merle Mason are waiting to get tested at the Katikati Medical Centre after receiving an alert that they had been to Hammer Hardware.

The couple said they would head home and said their initial reaction was "oh shit".

Brian Lewis said when he heard the news he felt choked.

"I knew it was going to happen but I'm really disappointed the border control has been really weak."

The retiree said he was getting swabbed to stay safe and for his children and grandchildren.

‌

The Ministry encouraged people who live in Katikati, or who have visited recently, to keep checking the website for information about the locations of interest.

Vaccination clinics are open across the Bay of Plenty today including walk-in sites at BayPark, 1st Avenue and various pharmacies.

The Ministry said as the person was fully vaccinated and had been consistent user of the Covid tracer app, so the risk to the community appeared to be contained.