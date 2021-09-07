Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New level 2 rules kick in today as hopes rise for Auckland

September 7 2021 There are 21 new Covid-19 community cases today and are all in Auckland. The Government is finalising arrangements to provide additional supply of Pfizer vaccine doses.

September 7 2021 There are 21 new Covid-19 community cases today and are all in Auckland. The Government is finalising arrangements to provide additional supply of Pfizer vaccine doses.

Level 2 kicks in today for most of the country with businesses and schools test driving the new "Delta 2" rules, with some claiming they were blindsided by them.

Auckland waits and watches to see when it too might be able to drop down from level 4, with encouraging new modelling and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield saying daily case numbers and a drop in unlinked cases were encouraging signs.

There were 21 new cases announced on Tuesday, taking the outbreak total to 841 - 824 in Auckland and 17 Wellington.

The total number of unlinked cases had fallen from 33 to 24 since yesterday, and a peak of about 60 several days ago. Just four of the new cases had been infected outside known contacts and were not already isolating.

"Clearly all the numbers are moving in the right direction," Bloomfield said when asked about the prospects for an alert level change in Auckland come next Monday.

The positive trends also accompanied new modelling from Te Pūnaha Matatini, which said due to alert level 4 restrictions and contact tracing the effective reproductive number of the Delta variant had likely been below 1 since August 23, and was now down to 0.4.

This meant, as long as all restrictions were adhered to, numbers should continue to fall reaching single digits next week.

Provided there were no new mystery cases by then, and all were linked to known contacts, the modellers said Auckland could potentially safely move to alert level 3 then.

However, Bloomfield reiterated more testing was needed to be sure there were no undetected strands.

On Monday just over 7000 swabs were processed, including about 5800 in Auckland. This was way up from just 2088 in Auckland on Sunday, but far below the peaks of around 20,000 earlier in the outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during a Covid-19 response and vaccine update at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health workers had moved to trying to top up the testing numbers including going into the workplaces of essential workers.

Bloomfield said while there were still unlinked cases in the outbreak, it was not necessarily the case they would wait until that number was zero before it was safe to drop levels.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also confirmed she had secured deals to buy Pfizer vaccines off other countries to help meet the higher demand since the outbreak.

Ardern said she would not and could not reveal the amount of money paid for the new vaccines.

Ardern said 682,000 vaccines were in stock, the vast majority at sites already nationwide. Details about the purchases were being finalised and would be revealed in coming days.

Just over 60 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly a third are fully vaccinated.

In the rest of the country, businesses are wrestling with new rules for level 2 – which include far more extensive mask use, and limits of 50 people in indoor venues and 100 in outdoor venues. Places such as gyms and museums must have 2m spacing of people, similar to the rules for supermarkets at level 3.

National Party leader Judith Collins and Covid-19 Response spokesman Chris Bishop during a press conference at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There is also a new requirement for essential workers crossing Auckland's boundaries to get weekly tests.

The new rules were only revealed on Monday, when Ardern announced the rest of New Zealand would move to level 2 from 11.59pm Tuesday night.

Ardern said they were considered necessary because Delta was more transmissible than the variants that had come before it, prompting the need for a "Delta Level 2."

However, the last-minute notice has blindsided some businesses – including hospitality venues which said the 50 people max rule makes it difficult for them to re-open.

Businesses anywhere in New Zealand will be able to claim the wage subsidy scheme as long as Auckland remains at level 4 or 3 – but that will stop when Auckland too drops to level 2.

National Party leader Judith Collins said the late announcement of new rules for level 2 had "blindsided businesses" and was further evidence that the Government had failed to plan for lockdowns.

Collins said those new rules should have been made clear in advance, to give businesses time to prepare for them and assess whether it was viable to open.

She said the new testing requirements for truck drivers and other workers travelling from Auckland to other regions had also taken that industry by surprise – and questioned why the Government had dragged its heels on using saliva testing more or introducing rapid antigen testing.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said they would continue to be out and about ensuring people were complying with alert level restrictions, even at level 2.

"In particular, we recommend people scan in using the QR code or sign in everywhere they go and wear a face covering while out and about," Coster said.

Officers would take a "graduated and "education-first" approach but use enforcement where necessary, he said.