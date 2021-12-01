Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New case in Nelson unlinked

Health officials are investigating a possible source of infection in Nelson as a new case of Covid-19 is not linked to any existing cases. Photo / 123RF

Health officials are investigating a possible source of infection in Nelson as a new case of Covid-19 is not linked to any existing cases.

A new case has been reported today, bringing the total number in the Nelson community to four.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said the Public Health Unit is investigating a possible source of infection.

Eight new locations of interest in the city have this morning been added to the MoH website. All four cases are isolating.

The new locations include Secrets Gentleman's Club, Rattle n Hum Bar and Two Dollar Things.

A spokesperson for the Nelson-Marlborough DHB said they are asking anyone in the Nelson-Tasman region with symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested, even if they are vaccinated and to remain isolated until they return a negative test result.

Testing is available at:

• Stoke CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke, November 30 to December 3, 9am to 6pm.

• Nelson CBAC: Trafalgar Centre carpark, Paru Paru Rd, November 30, 9am to 6pm