Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Nelson's Secrets Gentlemens Club visited by Covid case

Nelson's "best brothel" has been identified as a location of interest as health authorities scramble to contain an outbreak in the region.

Three cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Nelson-Tasman region, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Today, new locations of interest were published on the ministry's website.

They include Hardy's Bar & TAB on Thursday, Friday and Sunday - and Secrets Gentlemens Club in central Nelson over Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"Secrets is a private brothel in Nelson dedicated to providing you with titillating escorts and the most pleasant experience imaginable," its website says.

Secrets says it is open under level 2 but "masks must be worn".

When approached by the Herald today, Secrets remained tight-lipped.

"We have been advised by public health […] all information to go through them," a spokeswoman said.

The Ministry of Health says all three cases are in isolation, with investigations into the source of infection ongoing.

"So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of close contacts, who are also isolating with testing arranged," a spokeswoman said yesterday.

Several other Nelson locations of interest were earlier published.

The Ministry of Health urges that anyone at any of the locations during the times identified must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

Other strip clubs to have been visited by other unrelated Covid cases were in Tauranga and Taupō.