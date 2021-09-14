Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New bus routes added to location of interest list

Gladys Berejiklian returns to the spotlight today to deliver strong words to people who aren’t getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Video / Sky News Australia

Two new bus routes and a petrol station are among new locations linked to people with Covid-19.

6pm update

• Bus 325 from Preston Rd to Dawson Rd

• No 1 Supa Value Supermarket Dawson Rd, 112L Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

• Bus 5810 Dawson Rd to Preston Rd, Auckland.

At 6pm the Ministry of Health have release two new locations of interest including a new bus route.

No 1 Supa Value Supermarket has been visited by a person with Covid-19. Photo / Google

Bus 5810 Dawson Rd to Preston Rd was used by a person with Covid-19 on September 9 between 2.31pm to 2.45pm.

No 1 Supa Value Supermarket Dawson Rd was also visited by a person with Covid-19 on the same day between 1.34pm to 1.50pm.

Anyone who visited these two sites during times of possible exposure must self-monitor for covid-19 symptoms for two weeks.

Bus 325 has also been added to the list with the new exposure time of 11.45am to 12pm on September 2.

Anyone who also travelled on the bus during this time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

4pm update

• Dawson Road Superette and Lotto Flat Bush, 130G Dawson Rd, Flatbush.

• Z Petrol Station Manurewa, 270 Roscommon Rd, Wiri.

• Bus 325 from Preston Rd to Dawson Rd, 10 Penihana Place, Mangere.

A person with Covid-19 travelled on the 325 bus from Preston Rd to Dawson Rd on September 9.

Anyone who was on the same bus between 1.18pm to 1.30pm must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for two weeks.

The Dawson Road Superette and Lotto in Flat bush and Z Petrol Station in Manurewa were also visited by a person with Covid-19.

Anyone who visited the Superette on September 9 between 2.05 to 2.20pm must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

The same advice goes for anyone who was at the petrol station on September 7 between 3pm-3.30pm.

12.30pm update

• Dayspring Laundromat Papatoetoe, 8/258 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe.

• Unichem Dawson Road Pharmacy, 124 Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

• Chapel Downs Supermarket Clover Park, H/112 Dawson Rd, Clover Park (new visit).

• Countdown Manukau City Mall, inside Westfield Manukau City shopping centre, Wiri Station Rd.

Countdown Manukau City mall, inside the Westfield Manukau City shopping centre, has been identified as a location of interest this afternoon after being visited by a Covid-positive person last Wednesday, September 8.

They were there for 45 minutes between 2pm and 2.45pm.

A few days earlier on Sunday, September 5, (Father's Day) a person with Covid was at the Dayspring Laundromat in Papatoetoe from 4pm to 5pm.

Last Thursday, September 9, visits were recorded at the Unichem Dawson Road Pharmacy and Chapel Downs Supermarket Clover Park - both on Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

A number of businesses on Dawson Rd, Clover Park, in South Auckland have been identified as locations of interest. Photo / Dean Purcell

An infected member of the public was at the Chapel Downs supermarket from 1.38pm to 1.45pm.

A visit was also made at nearby Unichem Dawson Road between 2pm and 2.30pm that day.

Three new visits have also been recorded at the SuperValue Flatbush supermarket, which was visited by a Covid-positive person five times.

All but one of the locations of interest announced this morning are on Dawson Rd in Clover Park, South Auckland.

10.30am update

• Unichem Dawson Road Pharmacy, 124 Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

• Shum Fruit Barn, 6/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

- Chapel Downs Food Market Clover Park, H/113 Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

• SuperValue Flatbush, 8/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park (three new visits recorded).

A person with the virus visited the SuperValue Flatbush supermarket on Friday, September 3, once last Wednesday (September 8) and three times last Thursday (September 9).

The Unichem Dawson Road Pharmacy is linked to a person with Covid who visited the chemist last Thursday between 2pm and 2.30pm.

The SuperValue Flatbush supermarket has been linked to a number of visits by a positive Covid case or cases. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Shum Fruit Barn was visited on the same day between 2.06pm and 2.15pm.

Two new locations were released earlier today.

8.15am update

• Māngere Pharmacy Māngere Town Centre, 93 Bader Drive, Māngere.

• SuperValue Flatbush, 8/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

A person with Covid-19 visited the Māngere Pharmacy at the Māngere Town Centre on Saturday between 11am and 11.15am.

The SuperValue Flatbush is linked to a person with Covid who was there last Thursday, September 9, from 2.07pm to 2.15pm.

Anyone who was at either place is told to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after the date of exposure.

The Ministry of Health put out a number of locations last night that revealed people with the virus had been in the community as late as Saturday and Sunday.

The Shum Fruit Barn on Dawson Rd, Clover Park, has been linked to a person with Covid. Photo / Dean Purcell

A person travelled on the western train line from Grafton, in downtown Auckland, to Fruitvale Rd in New Lynn, West Auckland.

The affected person was on the train from 8.07am to 8.30am on Sunday, September 12.

Several trips on that same train line have also been reported as a result.

Thursday, September 9

• Western train line Grafton to Fruitvale Rd: 8.27am to 8.50am.

• Western train line Fruitvale Rd to Grafton: 8.56pm to 9.20pm.

Friday, September 10

• Western train line Grafton to Fruitvale Rd: 8.27am to 8.50am.

• Western train line Fruitvale Rd to Grafton: 9.26pm to 9.50pm.

Saturday, September 11

• Western train line Grafton to Fruitvale station: 8.47am to 9.10am.

• Western train line Fruitvale Rd to Grafton: 8.56pm to 9.20pm.