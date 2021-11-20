Covid-19 Delta outbreak: More locations of interest expected after case confirmed in Hawke's Bay

November 20 2021 There were 172 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and the first Wellington case has been confirmed, an essential worker from Auckland.

Health officials are expected to release new locations of interest linked to people with Covid-19 after a new community case was identified in Hawke's Bay.

Authorities confirmed yesterday that a person who had travelled to Auckland had tested positive for the virus on arrival in Hawke's Bay.

The person involved had permission to make the trip, the local district health board said, and is now in isolation. People who had come into contact with them are also now being tested for Covid.

No new locations of interest have been identified in Hawke's Bay or anywhere else in the country as of 9am.

The Ministry of Health released 35 new locations of interest throughout the day yesterday.

According to the list, the latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community was late on Friday afternoon in Tūrangi, near Taupō.

Infected shopper at Tūrangi supermarket two days ago

An infected member of the public was at the New World Tūrangi supermarket, on Ohuanga Rd, for just over an hour.

The affected time is between 4pm and 5.15pm and anyone who was shopping there during that time is urged to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed.

A shopper who has tested positive for Covid-19 was at New World Tūrangi two days ago. Image / Google

If symptoms start to show, get a Covid test immediately and stay home until a negative result is returned.

Yesterday's locations drop included a string of shops, supermarkets and gas stations in the Waikato region.

A number of new places were also identified in Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Rotorua, Dargaville and Kawakawa.

Meanwhile, places of interest connected to Covid cases in Auckland have slowed down; with authorities last releasing any in the region six days ago.

Only four locations in Auckland are now on the list - all in the Manukau, South Auckland, area.

Auckland's current locations of interest

• Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre: 5 Ronwood Ave, Manukau: Weds, Nov 10, 10am-2pm

• Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre: Tues, Nov 9, 10am-6.30pm

• Postie Westfield Manukau: Westfield Manukau mall: Weds, Nov 10, 2pm-3.45pm

• Pagani Manukau: Westfield Manukau mall: Weds, Nov 10, 2.30pm-4.15pm